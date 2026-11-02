Book Review: The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is a book I’ve heard about non-stop over the last couple years. When I finally decided to read it I went in pretty blind to the plot, all I had was the cover, title, and friends who were overly excited for me to finally pick this book up.

This novel by New York Times bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid was published in 2017 and has since gathered so much popularity. This book does an excellent job at capturing the “old Hollywood glamour” vibe, and Reid’s writing makes the reader simply fall in love with the characters.

Upon finishing it is safe to say this book heavily exceeded my expectations. I was totally hooked and went through all five stages of grief throughout this read. The novel is about a young writer recruited to write the biography of 60’s icon, Evelyn Hugo. As Evelyn retells her story—completely unfiltered—secrets are uncovered, questions are answered, and the truth of what it means to be famous is revealed. Not to mention, with the title being The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, there is plenty of love and heartbreak to experience.

The plot is incredibly alluring. Once I started the book, I simply couldn’t put it down, and I found myself reading every chance I had! The story progresses at a nice pace without feeling overly rushed or too slow. Additionally there were some twists and story moments that left my jaw on the floor (no joke!).

As you dive deeper into the layers of Evelyn’s life, the story behind each husband, her rise to fame, and the ups and downs of not just her career—but her life—you’ll find yourself experiencing the emotions with the characters, celebrating the good and being devastated on their behalf during the bad. Something I really appreciated about this novel is the characters aren’t perfect, and it’s your job as a reader to understand their decisions and choose whether or not to rationalize them.

Bragging a 4.39/5 rating with over four-million reviews on Goodreads, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo has no doubt earned the recognition it’s gotten. So much so that it recently signed a movie deal with Netflix and is scheduled to move forward as a film adaptation.

This book is currently my top book of 2026, and definitely one of my favorite reads of all time. I cannot recommend this book enough. Its tension, mysteries, and beautifully written characters make this book simply irresistible.