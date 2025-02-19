Bodily Autonomy is a Right, Not a State Decision

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

As a woman living in Florida, I am outraged by Governor Ron DeSantis’ actions, but even more appalled by the Supreme Court’s decision to strip away a fundamental constitutional right. Many argue that giving individual states the power to regulate abortion is fair, but I believe it has only led to greater harm and inequality. Abortion is an essential aspect of women’s reproductive healthcare and should not be conflated with religious beliefs or personal biases.

So, why should abortion be federally protected?

As many of you know, the right for a woman to have access to abortion was once federally protected under Roe v. Wade. However, in June 2022, this fundamental freedom was overturned, and the power to regulate abortions was given to the states. In Florida, this led to the implementation of a six-week abortion ban — effectively a near-total restriction — replacing the previous 15-week limit.

Without federal protection, millions of women are left at the mercy of their state governments, creating a system where access to basic healthcare depends entirely on geography. This has resulted in a patchwork of laws that disproportionately harm low-income individuals, people of color, and those in rural areas who may lack the resources to travel for care. For many, abortion bans don’t just restrict a choice — they force people into life-altering circumstances, whether that be carrying a pregnancy they cannot afford, risking their health, or even facing criminal charges for seeking medical care.

Additionally, denying federal protection for abortion allows politicians, rather than medical professionals, to dictate healthcare decisions. The reality is that abortion is not a political tool — it’s a necessary medical procedure that should be guided by science, not ideology. Restrictive laws often fail to account for cases of rape, incest, or severe fetal abnormalities, further demonstrating that these bans are not about protecting life but about exerting control over women’s bodies.

The lack of federal protection also sets a dangerous precedent for other rights rooted in privacy and bodily autonomy. As stated in an article by the ACLU, “The courts are allowing politicians to attack our fundamental rights but they don’t get the final say, we do.” If abortion access can be stripped away, what stops lawmakers from undermining access to contraception, IVF, or even LGBTQ+ rights? The erosion of reproductive rights is part of a larger trend of governmental overreach, and without strong federal safeguards, personal freedoms will continue to be chipped away.

This is why abortion must be protected at the federal level — not only to ensure that all women, regardless of where they live, have access to the care they need but to uphold the broader principles of equality, autonomy, and human rights.