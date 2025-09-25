Bewitched Again: Laufey’s “A Matter of Time” Tour Turned Orlando Into a Fairytale

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It was only a matter of time before I wrote a Laufey review!

Near the conclusion of Laufey’s Bewitched Tour, which I unfortunately missed, I swore that if she went on tour again, I would drop everything and buy tickets, no matter the cost. That statement came back to me when, about a year later, she announced a new North American tour for her album A Matter of Time. While my broke college student self had little to “drop” on Laufey tickets, I spent what I could so my boyfriend and I could go.

If you don’t know her yet, Laufey (pronounced lay-vey) is an Icelandic singer who has become popular for her music style that blends jazz and pop. You might have heard some of her most popular songs, “Falling Behind” and “Valentine,” floating around social media. She is often grouped with singers like Beabadoobee and Mitski, but I believe her music stands out because of her unique jazz-inspired style.

Seeing as I go to school in Tampa, Florida, I purchased tickets to her Orlando show. Only after buying the tickets did I realize how important the night would be. This show was three things: the opening night, her first show in Florida, and one of her biggest venues to date.

Since it was opening night for her new album, no one had any clue what to expect, and the air around the venue radiated with excitement! The energy throughout the night never slowed, from both the crowd and Laufey herself.

I could write a million essays on how fantastic the concert was, but I want to focus on three main things Laufey did that made it more than just a giant Spotify jam—it became a new musical experience!

First of all, this concert had one of the most beautiful sets I have ever seen, which only bolstered the already amazing musical performance. It featured two arching staircases that met at a centerpiece with a bench swing. Below the stairs, the stage extended into the audience and ended in a round clock, the symbol of the Matter of Time album. Throughout the concert, the lighting and backdrop changed, making it feel as if we were watching a story book come alive.

Reinforcing the originality of the set design, she also did something interesting with her music.

In the middle of her setlist, Laufey played some of her most famous songs with a twist. While most of her music is jazz-inspired, she took it up another notch and played jazz versions of “Valentine,” “Fragile,” and “While You Were Sleeping,” creating a section of her concert that she called her jazz club.

Not everyone enjoyed this change (like the people behind me who complained that they just wanted the original versions) but I was ecstatic. As current music leans more toward pop, rock, and hip-hop (all still excellent genres), it was refreshing to hear a popular artist take her music in the opposite direction.

Furthermore, it was heartwarming to see people being exposed to new genres. Among the large number of fans, I noticed many younger concert goers who might not know much about jazz. Laufey was my first introduction to the world of jazz, and knowing that others were exposed to jazz versions of songs they already love made me hope that they will start their own adventure into the genre.

The final aspect that made this concert so special was the dancers. I avoid calling them background dancers because they were more than that. They were a large part of the show, with the beautiful choreography and costume design. This display was most enchanting during the interlude “Cuckoo Ballet” where the dancers performed a pointe ballet piece in stunning tutus, adding to the ambiance of the orchestral song.

Overall, the A Matter of Time Tour provided a completely original concert experience that fully immersed me in Laufey’s world. Next time she goes on tour, I’ll continue to hold onto my word and drop everything to go—and I recommend you do too.