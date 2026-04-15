Baseball Brotherhood Between Venezuela & Dominican Republic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a Venezuelan, one of my greatest loves is baseball. Another one is the Dominican Republic, Venezuela’s Caribbean brother. Naturally, when I saw that Venezuela and the Dominican Republic were going to square up in the Group D stage of the World Baseball Classic on March 11th, you could imagine that I was ecstatic. Now looking back on the many high moments for Venezuela in their historic and victorious 2026 World Baseball Classic run, I think this match was truly heartfelt in more ways than one.

Venezuela and the Dominican Republic: A History of Brotherhood

The connection between Venezuela and the Dominican Republic is so extensive that it would require a whole series of articles in and of itself. However, my best effort to synthesize this Caribbean brotherhood is that it is one that encompasses native ties, Spanish colonial history, African lineage, Bolivarian heritage, democratic movements, refuge solidarity, migration reception, cultural similarities and exchanges, and, of course, baseball fervor.

Baseball: Unconditional Unification

This mutual love is something that translates perfectly into the sport that both countries share a strong passion and talent for. This sentiment quickly turned viral when they saw the authentic endearment through both teams’ players’ attitudes towards each other on and off the field. The field became a welcoming and playful zone, with a game filled with not only mesmerizing baseball but also hugs, friendly chats, respectful and comedic banter, laughs, dance, and evident admiration for each other. Off the field, it seemed that players, coaching staff, and fans couldn’t stop coming up with the ways that they were excited to be playing with their incredibly skilled brothers.

One of the notable on-field interactions included the hug between William Contreras, Venezuelan-born catcher for the Venezuelan national and Milwaukee Brewers teams, and Fernando Tatís Jr., Dominican-born right fielder for the Dominican national and San Diego Padres teams. That wasn’t the only embrace on the field for Contreras, however, with him catching Junior Caminero, Dominican-born third baseman for the Dominican national and Tampa Bay Rays teams, with a hug when Caminero ran towards first base.

Luis Arráez, Venezuelan-born infielder for the Venezuelan national and San Francisco Giants teams, and Manny Machado, U.S.-born third baseman for the Dominican national and San Diego Padres teams, also shared a hug while joking during the game. Another endearing moment was when Arráez helped Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Canadian-born first baseman for the Dominican national and Toronto Blue Jays teams, up from the ground after Guerrero Jr. had slid to second base.