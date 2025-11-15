Autumn Anthems: 30 Songs for 30 Days

The moment you can switch your cold iced latte to a hot one, hear the leaves crunch below your feet, and wear hoodies without dying in the Florida heat is when you know sweater weather has officially begun. And, of course, a perfect fall playlist is a must to get in the spirit for the upcoming holidays.
From The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” to SZA’s “Sweet November,” each track captures the spirit of autumn — a bit of nostalgia and a whole lot of cozy. Expect a mixture of indie favorites, mellow acoustics, and the perfect number of upbeat tracks to keep you motivated for finals season.
Whether you are walking across campus with your headphones in, studying in the library, or sipping a drink, these songs set the mood for every cozy moment. Here’s a peek at a carefully curated playlist to get you through each day of November.
Her – The American Dawn
About You – The 1975
Apocalypse – Cigarettes After Sex
Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby – Cigarettes After Sex
K. – Cigarettes After Sex
Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer
Snap Out Of It – Arctic Monkeys
No. 1 Party Anthem – Arctic Monkeys
505 – Arctic Monkeys
Knee Socks – Arctic Monkeys
Sweet November – SZA
On Melancholy Hill – Gorillaz
Rhinestone Eyes – Gorillaz
Empire Ants (feat. Little Dragon) – Gorillaz, Little Dragon
Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones and Paul Simonon) – Gorillaz, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon
Sex, Drugs, Etc. – Beach Weather
Fade Into You – Mazzy Star
See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) – Tyler, The Creator
Sweater Weather – The Neighbourhood
Mind Over Matter (Reprise) – Young the Giant
There Is a Light That Never Goes Out – 2011 Remaster – The Smiths
Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo) – Wallows, Clairo
Space Song – Beach House
Take My Breath Away – Berlin
Every Breath You Take – The Police
Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears
Head Over Heals – Tears For Fears
Dreams – The Cranberries
1979 – Remastered 2012 – The Smashing Pumpkins
There She Goes – The La’s