Autumn Anthems: 30 Songs for 30 Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The moment you can switch your cold iced latte to a hot one, hear the leaves crunch below your feet, and wear hoodies without dying in the Florida heat is when you know sweater weather has officially begun. And, of course, a perfect fall playlist is a must to get in the spirit for the upcoming holidays.

From The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” to SZA’s “Sweet November,” each track captures the spirit of autumn — a bit of nostalgia and a whole lot of cozy. Expect a mixture of indie favorites, mellow acoustics, and the perfect number of upbeat tracks to keep you motivated for finals season.

Whether you are walking across campus with your headphones in, studying in the library, or sipping a drink, these songs set the mood for every cozy moment. Here’s a peek at a carefully curated playlist to get you through each day of November.

Her – The American Dawn

About You – The 1975

Apocalypse – Cigarettes After Sex

Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby – Cigarettes After Sex

K. – Cigarettes After Sex

Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer

Snap Out Of It – Arctic Monkeys

No. 1 Party Anthem – Arctic Monkeys

505 – Arctic Monkeys

Knee Socks – Arctic Monkeys

Sweet November – SZA

On Melancholy Hill – Gorillaz

Rhinestone Eyes – Gorillaz

Empire Ants (feat. Little Dragon) – Gorillaz, Little Dragon

Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones and Paul Simonon) – Gorillaz, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon

Sex, Drugs, Etc. – Beach Weather

Fade Into You – Mazzy Star

See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) – Tyler, The Creator

Sweater Weather – The Neighbourhood

Mind Over Matter (Reprise) – Young the Giant

There Is a Light That Never Goes Out – 2011 Remaster – The Smiths

Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo) – Wallows, Clairo

Space Song – Beach House

Take My Breath Away – Berlin

Every Breath You Take – The Police

Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears

Head Over Heals – Tears For Fears

Dreams – The Cranberries

1979 – Remastered 2012 – The Smashing Pumpkins

There She Goes – The La’s