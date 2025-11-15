Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Autumn Anthems: 30 Songs for 30 Days

Lily Hartzema Student Contributor, University of South Florida
The moment you can switch your cold iced latte to a hot one, hear the leaves crunch below your feet, and wear hoodies without dying in the Florida heat is when you know sweater weather has officially begun. And, of course, a perfect fall playlist is a must to get in the spirit for the upcoming holidays.

From The Police’s “Every Breath You Take” to SZA’s “Sweet November,” each track captures the spirit of autumn — a bit of nostalgia and a whole lot of cozy. Expect a mixture of indie favorites, mellow acoustics, and the perfect number of upbeat tracks to keep you motivated for finals season.

Whether you are walking across campus with your headphones in, studying in the library, or sipping a drink, these songs set the mood for every cozy moment. Here’s a peek at a carefully curated playlist to get you through each day of November.

Her – The American Dawn
About You – The 1975
Apocalypse – Cigarettes After Sex
Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby – Cigarettes After Sex
K. – Cigarettes After Sex
Kiss Me – Sixpence None The Richer
Snap Out Of It – Arctic Monkeys
No. 1 Party Anthem – Arctic Monkeys
505 – Arctic Monkeys
Knee Socks – Arctic Monkeys

      Sweet November – SZA
      On Melancholy Hill – Gorillaz
      Rhinestone Eyes – Gorillaz
      Empire Ants (feat. Little Dragon) – Gorillaz, Little Dragon
      Plastic Beach (feat. Mick Jones and Paul Simonon) – Gorillaz, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon
      Sex, Drugs, Etc. – Beach Weather
      Fade Into You – Mazzy Star
      See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis) – Tyler, The Creator
      Sweater Weather – The Neighbourhood

      Mind Over Matter (Reprise) – Young the Giant
      There Is a Light That Never Goes Out – 2011 Remaster – The Smiths
      Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo) – Wallows, Clairo
      Space Song – Beach House
      Take My Breath Away – Berlin
      Every Breath You Take – The Police
      Everybody Wants To Rule The World – Tears For Fears
      Head Over Heals – Tears For Fears
      Dreams – The Cranberries
      1979 – Remastered 2012 – The Smashing Pumpkins
      There She Goes – The La’s

      Hello! My name is Lily and I am a second-year undergraduate student at USF studying Mass Communications in hopes to go into Journalism. I currently write for The Oracle and Sparks Magazine at USF where I cover a range of stories that fuel my passion for storytelling and media. In my free time, I love listening to music, exploring new cafés, and capturing moments through photography.