An Inside Look at Life as a Teaching Intern

Before I started my teaching internship, I thought the hardest part would be lesson planning. Boy, was I wrong. There are so many different parts to teaching: the lesson planning, the paperwork, managing students, and managing your expectations. A common misconception that I’ve come to learn about teaching is that many people think it’s just that: teaching. But instead, you are a teacher, a counselor, an advocate, and a mind reader all in one. As a teaching intern, I’ve learned that education is equal parts chaos, connection, and commitment, and it’s nothing like what I expected.

One of the biggest surprises of my internship has been how emotional teaching can be. Not just for students, but for teachers too. You celebrate the small wins like when a student finally understands a concept, participates for the first time, or tells you they enjoyed a lesson. At the same time, you carry the weight of students who are struggling, overwhelmed, or simply having a bad day. There’s no off switch for caring. Even when the school day ends, the students don’t leave your mind.

Classroom management has also been a learning curve I wasn’t fully prepared for. No amount of coursework can truly prepare you for standing in front of a room full of students with different personalities, needs, and energy levels. Some days feel smooth and productive, while other days feel like controlled chaos. I’ve learned that managing a classroom isn’t about being strict, it’s about building relationships, setting boundaries, and showing consistency. Students can tell when you genuinely respect them, and that respect often comes back to you. I had to have a kind of “come to Jesus” moment with my fourth period, letting them know that I respect them, yet I feel I’m not getting that respect back.

I told them it’s showing who they are and from the looks of it, it’s not good, so a change needs to be made. Ever since then, I have felt nothing but respect from them. I had to make some decisions they didn’t like, like moving some seats to show I was serious. But once they were in seats that allowed for nothing but focus, I could feel I had their attention and they were actually listening to me.

Another aspect of teaching that doesn’t get talked about enough is how much flexibility it requires. Lessons rarely go exactly as planned. Technology fails, students need more time, or something unexpected shifts the entire day. As an intern, I’ve had to learn to adapt quickly and let go of perfection. Teaching isn’t about delivering a flawless lesson, it’s about meeting students where they are, even if that means rewriting your plan on the spot. I try to have a plan of how I want the class to go, but I like to take frequent temperature checks to see if the students are really understanding what I’m saying before moving on.

So far, I’ve begun to understand when my fourth and fifth periods are struggling, like when they have that glazed look in their eye or they’re looking around to see if other people are understanding. That’s when I throw my plan out the window and assess what they need extra clarification on. If we don’t get to a topic that day, I’ve learned there is always tomorrow!

Despite the challenges, this internship has confirmed why I want to be a teacher. There is something incredibly meaningful about being a consistent, supportive presence in a student’s life. Teaching isn’t just about content standards or grades, it’s about connection. It’s about showing up every day, even when it’s hard, and believing in students even when they don’t believe in themselves yet.

Being a teaching intern has taught me that this profession is demanding, exhausting, and often misunderstood, but it is also deeply rewarding. Education is messy, emotional, and imperfect, but it matters. And while this internship hasn’t been exactly what I expected, it’s shown me that teaching is exactly where I’m meant to be.