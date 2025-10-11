Aidan Bissett’s ‘Shut Up and Love Me’ Tour Was Everything and More

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Original photo by Samantha Whiskeyman

I love a good fangirl moment as much as anyone else. The moment Aidan Bissett announced the release of his first full-length album, I knew I would have to carve out time to watch him perform it in concert.

Shut Up and Love Me was released this past summer on July 24th. Bissett released four singles before dropping the album: “2 much 2 handle” (a personal favorite), “ricochet,” “dance around it,” and “are we in love yet?” The album follows the trends of his previous releases, witch electric guitar-heavy melodies, lyrics that make your heart ache, and a steady synth rhythm. With 13 songs in all, the album spans just about 40 minutes, and it fits perfectly into my morning drive to school.

Bissett is a native of Tampa, Florida, and I first saw him open for COIN in the fall of 2024. His brand leans into projecting a heartthrob image, and most of his fan base is teenage girls and young women. This year he booked the Jannus Live venue in St. Petersburg for his performance. I go to Jannus for concerts often, and it’s a grungy venue that offers a close and intimate experience with the performers and music. It’s standing room only, with the opportunity to be right up against the guardrails if you arrive early enough, and thankfully I had.

Original photo by Samantha Whiskeyman

After openers Lulu Simon and Zach Hood had performed, the star of the show himself appeared, sporting a denim jacket, jeans, and a white graphic tee. He quickly ditched the jacket after his first song (thanks to the perpetual Florida heat). Bissett had the attention of his fans from the get-go, strutting around the stage, picking up his own guitar to duet with lead guitarist Grant McManus. He even got on his knees in front of McManus during multiple songs, continuing to commit to the running joke that they’re in a secret relationship. Two of the most memorable moments were when he promised to draw a tattoo for a fan after the show, and when he dedicated the song “are we in love yet?” to one of the girls in the crowd.

Original photo by Samantha Whiskeyman

I had a ton of fun at the concert, singing along to the majority of the songs, dancing, and watching the performance. Songs like “Tripping Over Air,” “Bloom,” “People Pleaser,” “contact high,” and “are you curious?” just hit differently when sung live. The energy for the concert was much more vivid and alive than when I saw Bissett during his Supernova tour. I think that’s probably because while he was opening for a larger band then, most of the people who showed up for his current tour are there solely for his music.

One of my favorite songs on the album is “my funeral,” and Bissett gave an explanation for the gave an explanation for the meaning behind the melancholic song. He’d lost a close friend within the past year and wrote the song about how he went on with life through grief. The crowd kept respectfully quiet during the explanation, and I felt a sort of tender understanding in the air. It can be easy to see artists and celebrities as more than regular people because of their fame, but at the end of the day they really are just people with the same struggles. Grief is an emotion that everyone has or will feel, and I think while listening to Bissett perform, the crowd was grieving with him.

To close, this was definitely one of my favorite concerts that I’ve been to so far (and I say that having been to the Eras Tour and having seen one of my other favorite bands, The Midnight, in concert). If you have the chance, I highly recommend going to a concert for a smaller, independent artist. It tends to be less crowded, the vibes are chill, and you’re more likely to be super close to the stage. Bissett’s Are We in Love Yet? tour will continue through October 24, ending in Flagstaff, AZ. It was amazing to see him twice now, and whenever he drops his next album, I have no doubt I’ll be first in line for those tickets too!