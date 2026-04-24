Abstract Art: Regression or Progression

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As many of my readers know, I am an avid artist. In fact, I own a copy of Leonardo Da Vinci’s notebook that I like to read from time to time. I’ve taken multiple art classes, including figure drawing and art history. All in all, I would say that I have cultivated years of art experience and opinions. Note, this is just my opinion based on research and personal view, I am not saying abstract art is inherently regressing the art culture nor single-handedly progressing it.

Art has existed since the dawn of time. Creation cannot exist without imagination, and without imagination, then there is not a single speck of life that truly exists. Art is a form of communication, of love, and a proof of our existence. Animals create art with their own hands and even their fossils in the ground, and humans create art using our complex thoughts and integrate it into the environment around us.

It is not definable, but there are certain parameters that make art, art. In reality, artificial intelligence is a boundary outside art. It cannot make things truly come to life because no soul created it. A machine without a conscience cannot form new things, because it has no imagination to begin with, however, this will be discussed more in the next article.

Heading down the line a bit more, we have abstract art. Abstract art is a huge genre, and it’s a vague one at that. From shapes and colors to the use of abstracted figures to tell a story, every piece has its own meaning. However, once you blur the lines to what art can and can’t be, it tends to muddle what could be considered true creation.

Abstract art can stretch beyond imagination, allowing both viewer and artist to express multiple different ideas in just one art piece in an abstract form. However, there are some exceptions to such ideas. Hard work should be done to consider an abstract piece “art”. True thought and meaning should aspire to the piece, with dedication and skill. Imagination should come to life through hard work, not with simple brush strokes or crude pieces.

Abstract art should symbolize beyond real life, creating more than just figures that we see everyday, rather the concepts and ideas we feel throughout our life. Abstract art has the potential of captivating our struggles, our accomplishments, and our internal processes aside from realistic art. It is a matter of skill.

Abstract art is both a progression and a regression, sometimes pieces seem too simple, too easily put together. I firmly believe art should be a concept earned through both skill and imagination. However, everyone’s perspective is different, and as always, art is a vague topic that can encapsulate many different varieties and ideas throughout multiple lifetimes. It is a fluid state that can continue to create new, original ideas as humanity changes with it. However, as stated, it is humanities creation that makes art come to life, thus abstract art should be treated as such.