This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

As a girl who loves music, I’ve fallen into the wonderful trap of collecting vinyl records. Although it’s become quite an expensive hobby, I find great joy in collecting the individual records of the artists I love. I’m not a big collector, but I have about 20 vinyl records from multiple artists like Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan, and Conan Gray.

Record Store Day (RSD) is something I look forward to every year as it happens twice: once for Black Friday and once in the spring, usually in April. For music lovers like me, this day feels like Christmas morning. What makes this day so special is the limited number of exclusive vinyl records printed specifically for the occasion. For example, during the last Record Store Day, one of the most sought-after vinyl records was the Noah Kahan & Olivia Rodrigo “Lacy / Stick Season” 7-inch, which was limited to just 15,000 copies. Considering how many people had this on their wish list, it became very competitive. That’s why having a plan is crucial. Here are some of my tips for making the most of RSD.

Plan Ahead

One of the most important steps to having a successful RSD is having a clear plan for what records you want to buy. As soon as the official RSD website releases the list of records being released, it’s time to make a wish list. Checking the website and deciding what you want is essential so you’re not overwhelmed while shopping. Personally, I make two lists: one with records I absolutely want and another with “maybe” purchases.

This year, some of the vinyl records I’ll be hunting for include Town Hall (Stick Season Collaborations) by Noah Kahan and Hit Me Hard and Soft (Isolated Vocals) by Billie Eilish. Having a list and knowing what the records look like has been incredibly helpful in the past because I know exactly what to look for once I’m in the store.

Get There Early (And Bring Activities)

As I mentioned earlier, getting to the record store as early as possible is key to securing the vinyl records you want. Not every store receives the same quantities of each record, so arriving early increases your chances of getting what you’re after. As much as I struggle with waking up early, the early bird truly gets the vinyl!

To make the wait more enjoyable, I like to bring activities. For instance, I bring threads to make string bracelets while waiting in line. If I go with a friend, I also bring a deck of cards or Uno to pass the time, often including new people we meet in line. These little activities make the experience even more fun and engaging.

Know Your Store

Last year, I went to a new record store for RSD and felt a little lost. That’s because stores often change their layouts on RSD to make the records more accessible. Now, if I plan to go to a new store, I make it a point to visit beforehand, get to know the owners, and ask questions about the setup for the day. This helps me avoid confusion and ensures I’m prepared.

I also recommend calling the store ahead of time to ask about their supply for the records on your wish list. For example, when I wanted the Noah Kahan and Olivia Rodrigo vinyl, I called the store and learned they would have 60 copies. Having this information helped me decide what time to arrive in the morning.

Enjoy the Experience

Although it sounds cliché, my best advice is to have fun! Record Store Day only happens twice a year, so it’s important to make the most of it. My favorite part is learning more about the music community and vinyl culture while meeting others who share the same passion for music. Engaging with people in line is always a highlight, as we bond over our shared love for music and the records we’re excited to buy.

Record Store Day is an amazing experience, and I’d recommend it to anyone who loves music. Nov. 29 can’t come soon enough!