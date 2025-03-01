The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

I started painting when I was really young, using the classic Crayola watercolor palette and some craft store brushes. That passion has since grown into painting at a studio with professional supplies. But what about everything in between?

Art supplies can get really expensive. Before I knew how serious I was about painting, I still wanted to use high-quality supplies and get great results — without spending a fortune. If you’re thinking about picking up painting as a hobby or just want to upgrade your experience, here are a few quick tips to help you get started.

Pick a Medium There are so many types of paint out there, but the five most common ones you’ll find are tempera, acrylic, watercolor, gouache, and oil. Each one has its own unique quirks, and some even work well together to create cool effects. Before diving in, take a little time to research which type fits your style. If you like working slowly and blending soft details, tempera and acrylic might frustrate you since they dry fast. Oil paint, on the other hand, stays wet much longer, giving you more time to work. If you love bright, bold colors, watercolors might feel too sheer — gouache or tempera could be a better fit. Another thing to keep in mind: Acrylic, watercolor, gouache, and tempera are all water-based, meaning you can thin them with water and clean your brushes easily. Oil paint, as the name suggests, is oil-based, so you’ll need an oil to thin it and a solvent like mineral spirits or turpentine to clean your brushes. Plus, those solvents can’t just go down the drain—you’ll need to dispose of them properly at a hazardous waste facility. So, before committing to a medium, make sure you’re comfortable with its cleanup and storage needs. Stick to the Basics It’s easy to get overwhelmed by all the fancy art supplies out there — masking liquid for watercolor, special solvents for oil painting, a million different brush types. But when you’re just starting out, all you really need is paint, a few brushes, and a canvas or some paper. Student-grade paint is a great way to save money while still getting good results. It’s not as pigmented as professional-grade paint, but it’s way more affordable and gives you more color options. If you don’t want to invest in a big set, just grab individual tubes of red, yellow, blue, white, and black (skip the white if you’re using watercolor). You can create a very large shade range just from the primary colors plus black and white. As you keep painting, you’ll figure out which supplies work best for you and can upgrade from there. Use Your Online Resources There are so many amazing art resources online, so take advantage of them! Tons of professional artists and art schools have blogs or social media pages where they share tips, techniques, and personal experiences. Pinterest is a goldmine for stock reference images, and YouTube is full of painting tutorials and art supply reviews for every style and skill level. If you’re struggling with a technique or just feeling stuck, chances are someone else has been there too — and there’s probably a tutorial or guide to help you figure it out. Don’t be afraid to explore and learn from others! Don’t Be Afraid of the Canvas One of the biggest struggles for beginner painters is simply getting started. I was a hesitant painter myself. However, there’s no such thing as a wasted canvas if you’re learning from it. If a blank canvas feels intimidating, try sketching something out first or painting the whole background one solid color just to get things going. The only way to improve is by doing, so do your research and don’t hold yourself back.

Happy painting!