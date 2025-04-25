5 Coffee Places You Need to Try Near USF

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I can remember, I’ve always liked coffee. There’s just something about having a cute little iced coffee in your hand, walking around campus or studying at a cute coffee shop, that gives me the motivation to be productive. Since I moved to the Tampa campus this year, I have been on a mission to find the best coffee shops to study at, and that have the best coffee. I’m not just talking about simple iced coffee, but about extravagant and unique flavors that make the perfect latte. So far, I’ve found many, but I wanted to share my favorites.

Felicitous

Felicitous has to be my favorite near campus, specifically for the vibe and location. This coffee shop is a literal house, and inside it is the most whimsical and comforting place. The walls are a dark purple and it brings a cozy ambiance to the space, being ideal for the long study sessions. They also have a very unique menu for a local coffee shop. My personal favorite is the Teacher’s Pet latte, which is the sweetest combo of peanut butter and mocha. They also have a variety of sweet treats and pastries, including one of the best things to ever exist: the Nutella chocolate croissant (in my opinion).

Bean Bar Co.

This is where you have to go if you like sweet coffee and really love a lot of variety. Bean Bar offers different varieties of coffee flights, basically a sampler of various types of coffee. One time, I tried the Sweet Tooth flight around Valentine’s Day. They had one called Strawberry Cupcake — it was so sweet and tasted exactly like a cupcake. This is one of my favorite places to bring my friends to, especially so we can share a coffee flight. I would also like to note that they have one of the best bagel breakfast sandwiches I’ve tried in Tampa.

Patrona Coastal Cafe

Although it is a bit of a drive, it is so worth it. Patrona is just off the Gandy Bridge, overlooking the water. It’s all outside with a very beachy vibe. It is the perfect brunch spot for the girls and you can take cute pictures after! They’re known for the best coconut creme latte, and I can confirm, it does live up to its name. Patrona also has great food, but be prepared to spend a bit, it’s expensive and delicious. Personally, I usually just spend my money on the coffee.

Elevation Coffee Roasters

This coffee place is a hidden gem, I don’t think many people know about it.. The first time I went there was very spontaneous, but I was pleasantly surprised. Elevation has a lot of seating and has a great vibe for studying. My favorite thing about this place was their phenomenal cinnamon toast crunch coffee (my favorite cereal), and it was nothing short of perfection.

Lunar Coffee

Many people I have talked to have heard of Lunar Coffee, and go there to study. Based on my experience, I’d say it’s great for studying, but only if you’re alone, since there isn’t much space to spread out and do your work. However, I think they have amazing iced coffee. No flavors, just simple, classic coffee that does the trick every time.

Rankings

Now that I’ve shared all the details about my top 5 coffee spots, I wanted to rank them across three categories: best study spot, coffee, and food.

Best Study Spot

Felicitous Lunar Coffee Elevation Coffee Roasters Patrona Coastal Cafe Bean Bar Co.

Best Coffee

Patrona Coastal Cafe Bean Bar Co. Felicitous Elevation Coffee Roasters Lunar Coffee

Best Food

Bean Bar Co. Elevation Coffee Roasters Felicitous Patrona Coastal Cafe Lunar Coffee

Overall, I hope my experiences and this little list help you plan your next coffee shop visit, and that you enjoy every sip!