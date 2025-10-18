4 Easy Halloween Costumes You Already Own

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween day is rapidly approaching! I love a good costume, and wanting to do something simple doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice creativity or your wallet.

Here are four creative costumes you can probably pull off with things in your closet.

clown or rodeo clown

I know you have some boots and jeans somewhere! The makeup can be as elaborate or as simple as you want it. As for the outfit, think western meets clown! The basic combo is red, denim, and boots. Accessorize as you please! Get a hat or some pigtails, truly so much space for creative control on this one, while still being different from the clown costumes we’re all used to.

a stick of butter

Find something baby yellow in your closet and a pop of blue! This is a little silly but still very simple and unique.

farmer

Got some denim and a flannel? Throw that on, make your makeup look a little dirty, and you’re all set. Bonus points if you have boots and a hat.

a hollywood director

Dress casually, wear a baseball cap, and maybe a headset if you find one. You’re now a Hollywood director!

I hope these ideas get your brain going on what to be this year, or that one of these is the perfect fit! Happy haunting!