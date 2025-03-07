This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

I love a good cooking moment. Honestly, one of my goals for this year is to simply cook more. I love going out and trying new places but lately, they’ve been falling flat. I pay anywhere between 30 and 50 dollars for a good simple meal and it’s just…mid. If you’re trying to do the same, or just want to switch up your breakfast routine, here are three of my favorite breakfast recipes.

Disclaimer: I cook with the heart, so I won’t be providing a lot of measurements because I don’t use them! When making these, cook however you want and measure with your heart.

Turkish Eggs When I first made this dish, I was a little concerned about how all the textures and tastes would come together, but it’s truly mouthwatering! You’ll need: Greek yogurt

Garlic

Dill

Olive oil

Butter

Paprika

Cumin

Pepper

Salt

Bread of your choosing (I use sourdough)

Eggs In a bowl, mix dill, greek yogurt, garlic, salt and olive oil. The eggs for this dish are best poached but if you want to boil them and have a jammy egg that’s good too. The goal is for everything to blend together. In another bowl, mix butter, olive oil, cumin, paprika, pepper, salt and garlic. Heat this in the microwave until melted. Toast the bread if you’d like, but it’s up to you! When assembling, put down a layer of greek yogurt, then your poached eggs, and top with the melted butter. Add any other seasonings you’d like — I usually do more dill — and you’re done! Just dip the bread and enjoy! Original photo by Alondra L Rodriguez Perez Peach burrata toast Another simple one. This one is mainly assembling. You’ll need: Burrata cheese

Peach

Sourdough

Honey

Cayenne

Prosciutto

Balsamic vinegar glaze (optional)

Olive oil

Salt In a pan, toast or grill your sliced peaches. You’ll also want to toast your bread; I prefer to do it with olive oil on a pan so it’s a little crispy. For assembly, start with the bread, then prosciutto, a piece of burrata, then your peaches. You’ll top everything off with a drizzle of honey, balsamic glaze, and some cayenne. Then just enjoy the yummy mix of spicy, sweet and savory! Original photo by Alondra L Rodriguez Perez Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes I’ll make this one simple for you. You could make the batter from scratch but you could also use box mix and add your seasonings. I usually like to spice up my mix by adding vanilla, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, and oatmeal, just to give you some ideas. For this recipe you’ll need: Pancake mix

Powdered sugar

Brown sugar

Cinnamon

Butter

Ziploc bag In a bowl, mix butter, brown sugar, and cinnamon. You want the consistency to be like a paste, so more cinnamon and brown sugar than butter. After that’s mixed, create a piping bag by adding the contents into a Ziploc. The easiest way I’ve found is to put a Ziploc over a cup, put the contents in, then close the bag. Then, just snip the corner edge off so you can get the contents out. In a pan, make your pancakes as you normally would, but before flipping, pipe a swirl of your brown sugar/cinnamon mixture onto it. You can either flip after that or cover with a lid. If you cover it with a lid make sure your pan isn’t too high or else they will burn. In another bowl, mix powdered sugar and water, this will be your sugar glaze. Once the pancake is done, plate and pour some of the glaze on top and you’re done! Original photo by Alondra L Rodriguez Perez

I love all of these recipes and they are truly fairly simple to make. I’m on a mission to find more yummy and easy breakfast recipes to start my day off on the right foot! What’s your favorite breakfast recipe?