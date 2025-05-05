3 Easy Sourdough Toast Ideas

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

I love bread — especially sourdough. There’s just something about the tanginess of sourdough bread that revitalizes me. I also like the simplicity of a sourdough toast in the morning, but sometimes just the toast isn’t enough. So here are three quick sourdough toast ideas to get your morning started.

Pizza Toast If you love pizza or Italian flavors, you’re going to love this one. Simply grab some sourdough toast and pour some olive oil on it. Add marinara sauce and then cheese of your choice. In my case, I like to do provolone, parmesan, and asiago. On top of that add your Italian seasonings; I use garlic, onion, oregano, basil, salt, and pepper. Pop it in the air fryer oven and enjoy! Egg Salad Open Face Sandwhich I feel like egg salads are a give or take, but if you’re one of the people that love a good egg salad this one’s for you. First, boil some eggs. I usually like them well done when I’m making egg salad. I put them in a bowl and mash them with a fork. Then add in mayonnaise or plain Greek yogurt. Start adding all your seasonings. I use salt pepper, paprika, chili flakes, garlic onion and a drizzle of olive oil. Combine and serve on top of our sourdough toast that has been covered in either butter or olive oil and enjoy the creamy goodness. Berry COmpote Toast This one is going to be very simple: melt some butter and pour it over your sourdough. In another pot simmer some butter, maple syrup, berries, and a pinch of salt. On your sourdough, spread a thin layer of yogurt and on top of that add your simmered berries. Slice and enjoy!

Sourdough toast is so versatile, the possibilities are endless! How do you like your sourdough toast?