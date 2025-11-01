10 Years with TWICE

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On October 20, 2015, Twice debuted with The Story Begins, and on October 20th 2025, they celebrated 10 years together as an active group with the special album The Story Goes On. The album features a special title track dedicated to Once and 9 individual solo tracks from each member. Twice is a one-in-a-million girl group. They have made it ten years with no lineup changes, no major scandals, and most importantly, consistent activity for the last ten years. In kpop, this is a bit of a feat. Even the biggest girl groups like Girls’ Generation and Wonder Girls, and more recent groups like IDLE (formally G-idle) or NCT 127 have lost members due to scandals or members leaving.

Twice has cemented themselves in history, from being recognized by the Korea Ministry of Culture to the Twice lightstick Candybong being in the Korean History Museum. After ten years, they show no plans to slow down with an upcoming world tour with over 30 stops in North America alone (Including Orlando on March 28th), as well as cities across Asia and Europe.

Across the span of their career, they have had 44 title tracks in Korean, Japanese, or English, totaling over 250 songs in their catalog as a whole. This includes original songs in Korean, Japanese, and English, as well as some songs re-recorded in other languages (like English versions of songs). This does not even include individual solo or sub-unit albums from members Nayeon, Jihyo, Tzuyu, and Misamo.

Their title track catalog is hit after hit, their first comeback in 2016 with “Cheer Up” won them their first music show win, shooting them up to star status with the viral cutesy “Shy, Shy, Shy” by member Sana in the choreography. Followed by TT, this credited them with the revival of the Hallyu wave in Japan and other Asian countries. Twice never slowed down after this. With continuous Korean releases, followed by a Japan debut, and eventually English singles, their fame and recognition has continued to rise.

More recently, they were the first K-Pop girl group to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago giving a showstopping performance of 21 songs back-to-back. Including a stand out moment from Jihyo, Jeongyeon, and Chaeyoung performing “Takedown” from Kpop Demon Hunters and a duo dance break from Nayeon and Momo. Their energy throughout their performance was nonstop, continuing to perform until their mics were suddenly cut off (due to city curfew limits) after one of the members asked the audience if they wanted more songs. Their set was both one of the most anticipated as well as the most memorable by far.

Their most recent special album included “Me + U”, a song written by all the members, that shares memories from the last ten years and unwavering support from members and Once alike. This marks their second official fan song written by members after 21:29 in 2019 from Feel Special. The members credit their longevity to their bond and dedication they have to one another, supporting one another when times are hard or they are beginning new solo activities. Overall, Twice has spent their career making and breaking records, seeing Once around the world, and most of all, supporting one another.

Happy ten years with TWICE, and here’s to another ten years with them!