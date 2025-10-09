10 Things to Do At and Around USF Tampa This October!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you ever find yourself staring at the ceiling, unable to remember the last fun thing you did? I get like that a lot during the semester. Especially this time of year when everyone is dressing up for Halloween and doing things with their friends. Good news for you, USF and Tampa have a never-ending conveyor belt of cool and fun things to do. You may just not be looking in the right places. I’ve compiled a list of spooky and non-spooky things to do this month both on and around campus. I found all of these events through social media, BullsConnect and Eventbrite.

Rocky horror picture show

Starting off strong, Sunray Cinema at the University Mall is welcoming Fish Teeth Theatre to the stage to perform Rocky Horror Picture Show alongside the film every Friday night this month at 10 P.M. My friends and I went to the October 3rd showing and we had so much fun! I paid the extra $6 to get a prop bag which included a party hat, a rubber glove, and a piece of toast along with other things. One of my friends was chosen to be sacrificed at the beginning of the show as the Rocky Horror live virgin. The three of us really enjoyed ourselves and I highly recommend going to one of the other three showings this month.

line dancing club

Are you looking for something different for you and your friends to do on a Thursday evening? Well look no further. The USF Line Dancing club is hosting lessons every Thursday 5:45-7:45. The Line Dancing club is welcoming to students of all experience levels. So grab your gals and pals and learn to line dance for your next Thursday evening adventure.

latin dance club

If line dancing isn’t much of your style, then you should check out the Latin Dance club! They host lessons every Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 PM. They are also open to teaching students from all different experience levels. Going to one of their lessons is a great opportunity to make new friends and try something new! Who knows, maybe this is where you discover that you’re a natural at the bachata which propels you into your destiny of being a contestant on Dancing with the Stars?

pilates in the park

This past summer, I discovered that I am a Pilates baddie in the safety and comfort of my mother’s home office. After months of building my practice in private, I’m finally ready to join a class. If you’re like me and on the prowl for a reasonably priced session, stop searching ASAP because BODYBAR hosts free Pilates in the park at Curtis Hixon Waterfront every Thursday at 6 p.m. The class is open to baddies of all ages and is a BYOM&HW (bring your own mat and hand weights) kind of function. So grab your friends and sculpt your core this October with BODYBAR!

fall plant festival

On October 11th and 12th, the USF Botanical Gardens will be hosting their annual Fall Plant Festival. Are you a plant person or an aspiring one? Well come on out to the Fall Plant Festival and have conversations with local growers and explore different types of plants. In addition to plant vendors, there will also be food trucks at this event. Tickets are $10 per day!

usf vs. fau

Bulls, it is finally that time of the year where USF plays their homecoming football game! You are not gonna want to miss this game where USF plays against the Florida Atlantic Owls on October 18th. Let’s not forget about the KILLER tailgates that will be taking place before the game. As a senior, I have no choice but to at the very least go to the tailgates. Join the team as we bring home the goal (or whatever we do in football lol)!

halloween bulls nite out!

BOO!

Did I scare you? Well prepare yourself to be frightened because the Center for Student Involvement is hosting their annual Halloween-themed Bulls Nite Out on October 24th in the MSC. There will be games, costume contests, Halloween-themed crafts, and more. So, get dressed up with your friends and have a spooktacular night at the MSC.

doechii concert

On October 25th, Doechii will be in the 813 for her hometown show! The best rap album winner will be performing in concert at the Yuengling Center. As a Doechii fan, I was disappointed when Tampa wasn’t originally one of her tour stops, especially considering that she is from here. Now that she’s added Tampa, I am over the moon excited! To be able to go to an artist’s home town show after they’ve won such a big award is an honor. I also have a feeling she will do something special since this is her hometown show. I really hope she brings out SZA.

liseto string quartet

In need of a spooky vibe to send shivers down your spine? Join the Listeso String Quartet for a haunted candlelight evening of Halloween classics! The orchestra will be playing Halloween hits such as “Thriller” by Michael Jackson and the Ghostbusters theme! You can catch their shows on October 23rd and October 26th at the Centro Asturiano de Tampa.

pumpkin carving

Last but certainly not least, the USF Botanical Gardens club will be carving pumpkins on Wednesday October 29th! The club will be providing pumpkins and carving materials. This is a free event so supplies are limited.

I hope by reading this you found at least one thing you want to do this October. Happy Spooktober everyone!