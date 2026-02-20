“10 Things I Hate About You” and the Allure of the “Bad Boy”

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While reflecting during this Valentine’s season, I decided to mix film analysis, cultural critique, and relationship psychology in my latest rewatch of one of my favorite movies and an all-time romantic cinematic masterpiece, 10 Things I Hate About You.

the “bad boy” trope in 90s teen films

The 90s, apart from being nostalgic in general, were an era whose cinematic trends noticeably favored rebellious, wounded male leads. Heath Ledger’s Patrick Verona is undeniably no exception to this characteristic fascination of the era. Patrick isn’t a “bad boy” because he’s a bully or is in a gang. Patrick is simply a misunderstood outsider. He doesn’t fit into any of the high school “cliques”; instead, he smokes, he drinks, he is surrounded by mystery, and he is feared by many. Behind all that, however, the audience along with the rest of the film’s characters come to realize that there is a guy who is wise, caring, and free-spirited. Yes, he may be flawed, but aren’t we all? I should also add that Heath Ledger’s charisma and good looks don’t hurt the character’s appeal.

The likeable nature of Patrick is one that completely contrasts the true jerk of the film, Andrew Keegan’s Joey Donner. Joey is the uncool total meanie “bad boy” of the film, entirely unredeemable. We don’t like Joey in this household.

kat stratford as a subversion of the “good girl”

One of the most likeable aspects of the movie is Julia Stiles’s portrayal of Kat Stratford, specifically the strength that her character carries. One thing that Kat does well is go against the status quo, much like Patrick. Unlike Patrick, however, Kat doesn’t tackle rebellion by smoking or drinking; she does so by challenging patriarchal systems. In 10 Things I Hate About You, Kat questions the protectiveness of her father, the advances of various men toward her and her sister, and the subject matter taught in class. Nevertheless, this is not only applicable to the film’s world, since this battle against typical female tropes is one that even resonates in the present day. As a person who, similar to Kat, goes on feminist rants and is fascinated with anti-patriarchical literary works, I admire her relentlessness in advocating for what she believes in every aspect of her life.

This strength of Kat makes her an atypical “good girl”. Traditionally, the “good girl” is the popular girl, the girl with good grades, the likeable girl—essentially a girl more like Kat’s sister, Bianca Stratford (played by Larisa Oleynik). This distinction is evident in the love pairings for each of these sisters. The rebellious “good girl” gets the “bad boy”, while the traditional “good girl” gets the traditional “good guy”. Somehow, both pairings seem equally fitting, but the film is refreshing in the way that even a rebellious girl can find her “happily ever after” without having to change her identity along the way.

the role of vulnerability in romanticizing the rebel

In everyday life, the “I can fix them!” line is usually not received as well as when we see a ruffian on screen and find the good in them. The romanticization of a troubled man who becomes better for the “right girl” is one that this film exceptionally does well. The glimpses of Patrick’s softer side, such as his iconic promposal and his reveal to Kat that his extended absence from school was due to him taking care of his grandpa, are what make him appealing. This vulnerability is what distinguishes Patrick’s misunderstood “bad boy” from the conventional “bad boy”. It’s what makes Patrick feel safe enough for Kat and the audience to let their guard down and want to view him in a better light. It’s what makes Patrick a “pretty guy” instead of a threatening one.

Look at that, Kat and Patrick even share the quality of being outsiders within their own trope! If that isn’t another indicator that they’re meant to be, then I don’t know what is.