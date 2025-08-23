LinkedIn Anxiety is Real: How to Stay Resilient in a Culture of Constant Comparison

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every time I open LinkedIn, I feel like I’ve walked into a virtual bragging room. “Excited to announce my internship at Google!” “Grateful to be a summer analyst at Goldman Sachs!” “Just published my third research paper on something I don’t even fully understand!”

And here I am, still in pajamas at 3:00 PM, eating ramen for “breakfast”, and wondering if I’m falling behind.

For many college women, LinkedIn has quietly become a pressure cooker. What started as a networking tool now often feels like a leaderboard for productivity and prestige. It’s hard not to spiral when you’re constantly fed curated snapshots of your peers’ successes, especially when you’re still figuring things out.

But here’s the thing: LinkedIn is not real life. In many ways, it has become another form of Instagram, where curated triumphs take center stage and the struggles behind them remain hidden. A highlight reel, some may say. No one posts about the dozens of rejection emails they got before landing that one opportunity. No one shares how burnt out they felt juggling school, work, and life. Behind every “announcement” is a messier, more human journey. And chances are, if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you’re not alone.

So, how do you stay grounded?

1. Pause the scroll.

Limit how often you check LinkedIn during the semester. If it’s not serving you, step back. Your mental clarity is more important than keeping up.

2. Redefine what success looks like.

Is it a flashy job title, or is it finding something you’re passionate about, even if it takes longer? Is it prestige, or is it balance, joy, and purpose? Give yourself the space to define success on your terms.

3. Talk to real people.

Some of the best conversations I’ve had about career uncertainty didn’t happen online. They happened over matcha, during office hours, or on walks with friends. Everyone is figuring it out. The people you admire are just as unsure as you.

4. Celebrate the small wins.

You don’t need a headline-worthy job to be proud of yourself. Finished a tough paper? Asked a professor for help? Took a nap instead of doom-scrolling? That’s growth, too!

At the end of the day, your worth isn’t defined by a job offer, a title, or an algorithm. It’s found in how you treat yourself while you’re becoming who you’re meant to be.

So if LinkedIn is making your chest tighten and your mind race—log off, take a breath, and remember: you’re doing just fine.