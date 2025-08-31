Fall 2025 Fashion Forecast: Your First Look at the Season’s Must-Haves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It may still be summer, but I’m already dreaming of crisp air, oat-milk lattes, and the outfits I’m planning to walk around campus in. Fall 2025 fashion is full of romantic textures and many vintage-inspired staples with enough layering potential to make every outfit feel fresh and personal. Here’s your sneak peek at my personal predictions of this season’s must-have trends. Whether you’re building your September shopping list or curating your Pinterest boards early, these are the trends to watch (and wear) this fall.

Starting with the outerwear moment of the season: cropped trench coats. These aren’t your usual longline layers; they’re cut just above the waist for a more playful, modern take on a classic silhouette. Cropped trench coats instantly give off that cool-girl-who-reads-in-cafés energy and are a perfect layering piece over lace camis or high-waisted denim. Bonus points if they’re in neutral tones or subtle plaids.

Lace, however, is the real star of the show this fall. Think delicate lace tanks peeking out from under oversized sweaters, sheer blouses layered over fitted tops, lace trim poking out of sleeves, and thick, lacey scarves. Whether you’re into a minimal look or a full-on Victorian style moment, lace is a wardrobe essential this season.

Another texture making a comeback? Fringe, and it’s not just for music festivals anymore. Scarves with cascading fringe ends, jackets with swinging sleeves, and skirts that swish when you walk are all part of the new look. It’s playful, it moves with you, and it instantly makes any outfit more fun.

Boot-wise, it’s all about wider silhouettes. Say goodbye (for now) to stiff knee-highs and hello to relaxed leathers and slouchy boots that feel as comfy as they look. Throw them on with loose jeans for a chill vibe, or dress them up with a mini skirt for something a little more fun.

Fall 2025 is about mixing softness with structure and adding a touch of nostalgia to everyday wear. It’s cozy but elevated, romantic but wearable, and made for walking into class like it’s Fashion Week every week.

So yes, it’s still hot out—but your fall wardrobe planning? Fair game.