Bringing Your Culture to Campus and Staying Rooted

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USC chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college is exciting! It means new friends, new freedom, and maybe even a new city. In the middle of all the orientation events, dining hall food, going-out nights, and random side quests, it’s easy to feel like you’re leaving a part of yourself behind, especially when it comes to your culture.

Whether you’re the only one speaking your family’s language in your dorm, or missing your grandma’s cooking more than you expected, college can sometimes make you feel like you have to put your identity on pause to “fit in.” The truth is? You don’t have to. Staying connected to your roots is one of the most powerful things you can do, not just for yourself, but for the people around you.

Bringing your culture to campus doesn’t always mean doing something big. It can be as small as FaceTiming your mom while she walks you through a family recipe in your dorm’s communal kitchen, decorating your space with art or photos from home, or wearing pieces that reflect your heritage, even subtly, like jewelry, a fabric pattern, a hairstyle, or a scent.

It could also look like starting conversations with the people around you. You’d be surprised how many people are curious, respectful, and want to learn about different cultures. You could teach your roommate how to pronounce your name correctly, invite a few friends to a cultural event on campus, or share the story behind a holiday you celebrate.

Additionally, make sure to lean into the community. Cultural organizations and affinity groups can be lifesavers, not just for events or food, but for friendships that feel like home. If your school doesn’t have a group that represents you, consider starting one. Chances are, you’re not alone.

Staying rooted doesn’t mean staying stuck. You’re allowed to grow, evolve, and explore who you are in new ways. Holding onto your culture, your language, your stories, and your values is a form of self-love. It’s a reminder that you come from something bigger, something beautiful, and something worth sharing.

So yes, try new things. Say yes to everything, but don’t be afraid to say yes to yourself, too. You don’t have to choose between where you come from and where you’re going; you get to bring both.