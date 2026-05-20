you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love: OR3 unveiled; The most anticipated album has been announced, from the one and only Olivia Rodrigo!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It all started on a Thursday in April, when Rodrigo took over every social media with a single post. This was the announcement of a new album and a new era we were about to witness. In said post, Olivia shared the cover for her junior album titled: you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, out on June 12! This is huge for livies because Olivia broke the cycle of a four-letter album titles, reflecting that our beloved Liv is growing up, and no longer holding onto the past eras. Instead, she wanted to try new things to give to the public, and she did it exceptionally!

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

Girls everywhere are so in love with this concept because of how whimsical and cute it is. Overall, it’s so nostalgic for those who still hold on to their childhood. Thanks to Olivia, we are not losing the colors and creativity we used to have in our younger years. This new era was what everyone needed, especially in times where Artificial Intelligence is used constantly.

This new era is defined by babydolls, pastels, flats, writing in journals, long socks, and headphones; what’s not to love? It is what most of the girls around Olivia’s age relate to. Girls fall in love, write stuff down, dress pretty, and listen to music. The album might also tackle deeper themes, as she was quite in love with actor Louis Partridge before the two called it quits last December. This era seems like it will depict the journey from falling in love to ultimately letting go.

drop dead: OR3’s first single

Mid-April, Olivia dropped the era’s first single titled “drop dead.” With the added elements of bubblegum, stitched clothing, the Palace of Versailles, and guitars alongside the track, a playful yet edgy aesthetic is captured. It explores the early stage of love when you are tirelessly obsessing over your crush before finally going on a date with them! There’s no need for a deeper interpretation here, as the song is meant to be fairly straightforward. Musically, “drop dead” blends synth pop and rock elements, while also including a subtle reference to “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure. The music video was filmed in the Palace of Versailles, making Olivia one of many celebrities to use the iconic location as a backdrop and, most notably, the first artist in a decade to film inside the historic French landmark.

The Unraveled Tour

Along with the excitement surrounding you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo also surprised fans with the reveal of her Unraveled Tour. The tour will begin this September and continue through next May, with dates across North America and Europe. What makes this announcement so exciting is that Olivia’s tours never feel separate from the music. They become another part of the concept itself. From the stage design to the outfits and visuals throughout the show, her tours have a way of making each era feel complete. Since this new album already has such a strong identity, with its pastel colors, babydoll dresses, and softer atmosphere, livies are even more excited to see how Olivia will bring all of it to life on stage.

The title Unraveled also makes everything more interesting, especially because Olivia has kept so much of this era a secret. When Jimmy Fallon asked her why the tour was called Unraveled, she gave little away, simply saying, “you will find out soon,” while also mentioning her excitement. That small answer already made the title feel quite important, but it became even more interesting when thinking back to her recent Cosmopolitan interview. There, Olivia was asked again about the strings that have appeared throughout the visuals, and once again responded vaguely by saying that she “can’t give too much away,” but that they are “very important within the themes of the album.” The interviewer even brought up the theory of the “string of fate,” which makes sense, since for an album that seems so connected to love and relationships, it would probably be the first thing many think of when seeing the string imagery. However, Olivia did not fully lean into that idea. Instead, she compared the strings to that meme of the guy with messy hair connecting all the dots together with string, which now feels like an even bigger hint after the tour name has been revealed. Maybe the strings are not only about fate or romance; maybe they are about her trying to connect every part of the story, looking back at each moment, and slowly but surely understanding how everything came undone, or should I say, unraveled. In that way, the title Unraveled feels like more than just a pretty name for the tour. It feels like a clue that this album may tell a story piece by piece, letting fans watch the relationship and the meaning behind it all come undone through the songs.

Because of that, the tour title feels like a perfect fit for this new chapter. If the album does follow every stage of her past relationship, then Unraveled could represent the way Olivia is going to let the story unfold through each song.

Another detail that makes the Unraveled Tour stand out is Olivia’s decision to bring back Silver Star Tickets, which will allow a limited number of fans to buy tickets for $20, or the local currency equivalent, plus taxes where applicable. The program was first introduced during the GUTS World Tour and is meant to make attending her shows more accessible and affordable for fans. For an artist as big as Olivia, an act like this says a lot, because it shows that this tour is not only about making the era look beautiful on stage, but also making sure more people have the chance to be a part of it. The opening acts also make the tour feel even more exciting, with Wolf Alice, Devon Again, The Last Dinner Party, Grace Ives, and Die Spitz joining her across different dates. It is a lineup that fits Olivia’s world so well, bringing together artists with their own strong style and sound.

The Unraveled Tour is already becoming one of the most special parts of this era, mostly because it is where Olivia and livies will all come together to celebrate this album and everything she has poured into it. It is the place where all of her work finally comes alive in front of the people who have been waiting for it. The tour becomes the moment where this entire album is no longer just something fans talk about online, but something they get to experience with her.

Olivia Brings the OR Logo to Barça

As the excitement around this era continues to grow, Olivia Rodrigo also teamed up with Spotify and FC Barcelona for a limited-edition jersey created for El Clásico, Barcelona’s rivalry match against Real Madrid. Through Spotify’s partnership with FC Barcelona, Olivia’s “OR” logo will appear on the front of the Barça jersey, continuing the tradition of replacing Spotify’s logo with major artists for special matches. She is also the eighth and youngest artist to be featured in this jersey takeover series, joining names like Rosalía, Karol G, Drake, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, and Travis Scott. FC Barcelona Femení will wear the jersey first during their match against Levante on May 6, and the men’s team will wear it for El Clásico on May 10.

What makes this collaboration so exciting is that it takes Olivia’s new era outside of music and places it in the middle of a global sports moment. The collection also includes pieces like a t-shirt, hoodie, bucket hat, scarf, tote bag, sticker pack, and travel mug, with only 1,899 limited-edition jerseys available, a number inspired by the year FC Barcelona was founded. The limited-edition jerseys are also collector’s items, with player edition shirts listed around $550 to $580, while signed versions go up to around $4,700.

The promotional video itself also feels very connected to the feminine side of this era. Even though the collaboration is centered around football, the visuals do not lose Olivia’s soft and feminine concept. The bloomers, styling, and the way the jersey is presented make the video feel like it belongs inside the same universe as you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. It takes something usually seen as sporty and intense, like an El Clásico jersey, and gives it Olivia’s touch. In her Vogue interview, Olivia even talked about loving the idea of a babydoll dress and referenced artists who wore that kind of style with confidence, which makes the femininity in this video feel very intentional.

The promotional video for the collaboration also shows a bee throughout and at the very end, which immediately caught livies’ attention. This detail feels even more important because Olivia previously replied to a TikTok comment asking which track she was most excited for fans to hear by saying, “hmmmm there’s a song about an insect hahah.” At the time, it sounded like a funny little hint, but after the bee appeared in the Barça video, it feels a lot more certain that the insect she was talking about may actually be a bee. Since Olivia has been filling this era with many clues and references, the bee feels like another piece of the puzzle and possibly a hint toward one of the songs on you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

Olivia will also be performing in Barcelona on May 8 for Spotify’s invite-only Billions Club Live, where some of her most dedicated listeners were selected through their Spotify listening to celebrate her music with her!