As we enter the holiday season, the enchantment and essence of the beloved Nutcracker ballet follow like clockwork. Each year, thousands of people eagerly line up to watch this spectacle. Whether you’ve seen it live or only know it by name, you’re likely familiar with its iconic characters: Clara, also known as Marie in certain renditions, the Nutcracker Prince, the Sugar Plum Fairy, and the Mouse King. Somehow, the Nutcracker has managed to survive decades of changing tastes, technologies, and evolving traditions, but what about it makes it so magical? Why is it that we keep coming back to this story year after year?

The Storytelling

We can’t talk about what makes The Nutcracker so captivating without mentioning its extraordinary storytelling. For those who aren’t familiar with the Balanchine ballet, I’ll keep it simple for you. On Christmas Eve, Clara is gifted a nutcracker that magically comes to life at midnight. Together they get into a battle against the Mouse King, and his mice army, and prevail, breaking the Nutcracker’s curse. In gratitude, he takes Clara to the magical Land of Sweets, where she is celebrated for her bravery.

The Nutcracker really parallels with Alice in Wonderland’s storytelling in certain ways. Both are whimsical tales filled with themes of imagination and child-like wonder, and its stark transition from normality to wonder is what makes it even more captivating. These stories are certainly great to help remind us about the hidden magic in everyday life.

Nostalgia and Traditions

The Nutcracker is filled with joyful and nostalgic memories which add to the sense of wonder and warmth this ballet portrays. A lot of us likely have memories of watching The Nutcracker as kids, whether it was the actual ballet or a movie adaptation. It’s always a time I remember fondly and cherish, and I think that is what makes the Nutcracker so special. It’s a timeless and magical ballet that we keep revisiting because it evokes that same Christmas spirit and innocent wonder we used to have as kids. It’s no surprise to me that it has become such a staple and tradition in the holiday season.

The Music

A ballet without music is nothing; Tchaikovsky’s score has become one of the most recognizable aspects of this ballet. I can assure you that everyone has listened to a Nutcracker composition even if they don’t know it. A lot of iconic instrumentals you hear during holiday commercials and performances come from this story, which also says a lot about the music’s influence. The way that Tchaikovsky’s composition breathes life into the story is an integral part of why people love this ballet so much.

Modern Adaptations and Different Renditions

While the familiarity and nostalgia are what make The Nutcracker so lovely to watch, the different renditions of the story aid in refreshing the ballet. Even simple changes in choreography or storyline can help give it a twist that make it feel new and modern every holiday season, leaving no room to get bored of The Nutcracker.

The Nutcracker is more than just a ballet, it’s a tradition. Its coziness and enchantment follow you around everywhere during the holiday season. Thus, I invite all of you to lose yourself in Clara’s world, even if it’s just for a bit, and leave mundane life and its stresses behind.