This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is celebrated on November 20th․ This annual observance honors transgender victims of violence․ Recent and unresolved acts of violence and murder in Puerto Rico have raised public awareness of violence against transgender people.

Transgender Day of Remembrance is a global event intended to memorialize those who have been victims of violence against transgender individuals․ In addition to its role as a memorial day‚ Transgender Day of Remembrance seeks to increase understanding of other issues affecting transgender people‚ such as inadequate protection and discrimination․

The Transgender Day of Remembrance tradition began in 1998 to commemorate Rita Hester‚ a 34-year-old Black transgender woman from Allston‚ Massachusetts‚ who was murdered from being stabbed in her own home on November 28‚ 1998․ Unfortunately, Rita Hester’s murderer was found․ Other transgender individuals were upset by media coverage of Rita Hester’s murder‚ which misgendered her․ Transgender activist Gwendolyn Ann Smith organized a memorial event for Rita Hester in November 20, 1999; which became the first official Transgender Day of Rememberance․ This day is now an annual tradition․ You can learn more about the history of Transgender Day of Remembrance on GLAAD’s TDoR history page․

In addition to memorializing deceased transgender people‚ the goal of a transgender memorial day is to increase public awareness of issues related to the constant violence that is set against them․ Suggested activities include memorializing victims by their chosen names and identities, as well as other actions to increase accountability and remind the public that these transgender victims had their lives and futures shortened․

Puerto Rico’s Continuing History of Violence

The significance of this holiday has been underscored by violence against transgender people in Puerto Rico, as well as other events that have brought attention to other issues faced by Puerto Rico’s LGBTQ+ community․

One high-profile case from the island involves the killing of a transgender woman, Alexa Negrón Luciano in 2020․ The Negrón case illustrates threats and risks to transgender people․ Negrón was harassed by strangers who recognized her from social media posts about a previous visit she had made to a fast-food restaurant‚ in which she used the women’s restroom․ The two men have pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges related to threats and harassment against Negrón․ No charges have been filed in Negrón’s killing․ This Associated Press article discusses the distinction between the federal conspiracy charges and the unsolved murder․

Another homicide of a transgender person occurred in April 2020, in Humacao‚ Puerto Rico․ Serena Angelique Velázquez Ramos and Layla Peláez Sánchez‚ who were both transgender women‚ were found dead in a burned vehicle․ Federal prosecutors said the killings were motivated by the perpetrators’ reactions to discovering that the victims were transgender․ The defendants pleaded guilty in July 2026 and were sentenced to 35 and 25 years of imprisonment and other punishments․ This case and others, aim to address violence against transgender women in Puerto Rico․ More information about this case and others‚ including investigative and sentencing information‚ is available from the U․S․ Department of Justice․

Recently‚ in February 2024, the murder of África Parrilla García‚ a 25-year-old transgender woman‚ in Santurce‚ Puerto Rico‚ in which her murder brought attention to the violence inflicted against the transgender community․ The Human Rights Campaign reported that law enforcement and the media, initially, referred to the victim of this murder by her previous name and other pronouns which were inconsistent with her gender identity․ Challenges in identifying and reporting on transgender victims continue after their deaths‚ as seen in the case of África Parrilla García․

A similar problem occurred again in November 2026, after two murders of LGBTQ+ people occurred within 24 hours․ Ernesto “Pupy” Hernández López was killed in Santurce on November 6․ A 39-year-old transgender man named George López Díaz was killed in Mayagüez on November 7․ The Puerto Rico LGBTQ+ Federation confirmed that George López Díaz was a transgender man and called for an investigation into all possible motives in these deaths‚ including anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination․

According to Primera Hora news reports‚ police took extra actions to address the crime․ Police officials said, that they were working to determine the cause of the killings and were not ruling out other factors‚ including prejudice or family-related issues․ The Federation noted, that the four killings of LGBTQ+ people that occurred this year are a cause for concern․ But they also stated, that the four killings of LGBTQ+ people are not necessarily four killings of transgender people․ More information is available in this November 8 Primera Hora article and this November 8 El Nuevo Día article which identifies George López Díaz as a victim․

Beyond Honoring: There Needs to be Accountability

These cases highlight the relevance of Transgender Day of Remembrance in Puerto Rico, and other areas in the world․ Some of these cases have resulted in criminal convictions‚ while others remain unsolved‚ leaving families and communities of victims without closure․ Although some law enforcement officials might find it helpful to differentiate between homicide and hate crime cases‚ they should also investigate possible bias in unsolved cases․

Issues affecting transgender individuals include matters beyond the criminal justice system․ Other issues affecting transgender individuals‚ such as abuse, discrimination and barriers to social services and other safe spaces‚ contribute to their vulnerability․ Data on femicide and transfemicide since 2021 are available from the Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics․ Such data may be helpful for addressing gender-based violence in Puerto Rico․

As November 20 draws near‚ we mark the deaths of transgender people by remembering other living victims of hate crimes, perpetrated against transgender people․ The purpose of Transgender Day of Remembrance is to remember and honor transgender people who have died, and find ways to prevent such deaths in the future․ Names and stories of other victims of hate crimes should be remembered․ Law enforcement should investigate all incidents․ All transgender people should be able to live their lives without becoming part of the November 20 remembrance․