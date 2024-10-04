The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
In a world where stress and anxiety seem to lurk around every corner, how do we find comfort in the little things? As adults, we often find ourselves navigating through life’s ups and downs and finding new ways to cope with our hardships. It’s never too late to find comfort in plushies as they tend to make our day better whenever we feel like life is hard. Before we get to the list, the word ‘amuseable’ in the Jellycat company means a range of whimsical stuffed animals that are designed to be cute and entertaining.
Here are some of the Jellycat plushes for this fall season.
- Bartholomew Bear Pumpkin: It’s not just a teddy bear but a stuffed bear dressed as a pumpkin. Bartholomew is the perfect seasonal plush from Jellycat, as he was designed for a Halloween or fall-themed collection.
- Ooky ghost: This plush is from the Halloween collection and he’s a ghost, very tiny and cute. This ghost was designed to be cute and whimsical rather than spooky looking, embodying the fun spirit of Halloween.
- Amuseables Pumpkin: This pumpkin plush embodies both collections, Halloween and autumn as it tends to be pumpkin season. Pumpkins are the best in autumn, as they taste better and are also in-season.
- Amuseables Acorn: What I love about Jellycat plushies is that they could be anything and they’d still be so cute because most of them have little round eyes and a cute smile. This acorn is another plush from Jellycats fall collection designed to resemble an acorn.
- Ooky Jack O’lantern: Just like the pumpkin, Ooky Jack O’lantern is embodying mostly Halloween since it’s a jack-o-lantern. This means that many people tend to carve pumpkins for Halloween as a tradition and light them up.
- Spookipaws Cat: Most people believe black cats mean bad luck, it’s a superstition and I’d like to think it is a myth, but it’s unique to think about that since black cats look mysterious. This plush is a perfect example of the Halloween collection because it’s the color for this season.
- Skeledog Dan: The dog is a skeleton for Halloween. It’s another plush embracing the Halloween spirit. Its unique design makes it popular among many people because of its curious look, perfect for decor.
- Amuseables Coffee-To-Go: Coffee never goes wrong in a season like autumn. It is even better when it’s a cute Jellycat plush and, again, the coffee-to-go plush has a smiley face, making it irresistible to not buy.