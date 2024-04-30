The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

To all the Swiftie romance readers whose hearts were broken after listening to The Tortured Poets Department, this one’s for you. I have compiled a list of Taylor-inspired romance books guaranteed to cure you of your sadness. Sometimes, we all need a good romance book to lift us up, and what better way to do it than with a story that resonates with the magic of Taylor’s music? Stories that’ll take your deep blue and paint it golden. So buckle up, and get your Goodreads ready.

Never Ever Getting Back Together by Sophie Gonzales

As quoted by the author, “This book wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for a few well-known celebrities.” When two girls Sky and Maya are invited to their ex boyfriend Jordy’s dating show along with four more others to compete for his affection, “The Bachelor” style, Sky wonders if she can recapture the spark, while Maya is set on exposing Jordy and getting revenge for him cheating on her. If you’ve ever seen a love triangle and thought, “Those two boys/girls should just cut their losses and date each other?” That’s exactly what this book is. It’s fun, dramatic, and a little catty, so if that’s your kind of thing, you’ll love this.

‘Tis the damn season by Kimi Freeman

Inspired by Taylor’s song in Evermore, this contemporary romance debut is about Aspen, a singer-actress, caught in a scandal that causes her to return to her hometown, where she reconnects with her first love, Ronan. The storyline follows many tracks of Taylor’s discography, with every chapter starting with a different song of hers. The tropes that this book follows are second chance romance, small town, and holiday romance.

I Wish You Would by Eva Des Lauriers

It’s Senior Sunrise, but for Natalia and Ethan, it’s the first time they see each other after an almost kiss, nonetheless when seven letters filled with secrets are lost, Ethan and Natalia decide to work together in an attempt to find the letters before any secrets are revealed. This story takes place over a course of 24 hours packed with longing and pining. I have to warn you though the miscommunication trope is heavy in this book but don’t let that stop you from reading it. It’s an incredibly fast-paced, sweet, and angsty story.

Don’t Want You Like a Best Friend by Emma R. Alban

Named after the song “Dress”, this story follows Gwen and Beth as they try to set up their widowed parents, and instead end up falling in love in the process. Promised to be a cute read, this sapphic historical romance describes itself as Parent Trap meets Bridgerton. It’s low spice, low stress, and happily ever after. Would definitely recommend this if you like books with friends to lovers, queer awakenings, parent trap, and dual point of view.

Begin Again by Emma Lord

Based on a song from the album Red, this story follows Andie navigating her first year of college. Torn between the person she was and the person she has the potential to become, Andie embarks on a journey of self-discovery without realizing it. It’s the epitome of the lyric “And on a Wednesday, in a cafe, I watched it begin again.” Although it touches on deep topics, the story maintains an overall light tone throughout. It’s definitely a feel-good read for when you need to escape the stress in your life.

So after reading this, grab a book, put on your Taylor playlist, and let yourself be immersed in these lovely worlds.