The US Government Shutdown: Effects on Puerto Rico

As of October 6th, the US government shutdown has reached its fifth day. Which means that a lot of US government services are temporarily suspended or reduced, and around 40% of the federal employees are expected to be put on unpaid leave.

Why has the US Government Shut Down?

Under the US system, the government can only operate if the different branches of government are able to reach an agreement on spending plans, which then become law. Currently, Republicans and Democrats cannot reach an agreement on this.

The main disagreement centers on proposed cuts to healthcare programs such as Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, which provide health insurance for low-income Americans. Republicans have pushed to reduce spending on these programs, while Democrats insist on maintaining their funding.

How Does It Affect Us?

“Make no mistake: Puerto Ricans are among the most affected by a government shutdown… The impact here at home is real.” -Resident Commissioner of Puerto Rico, Pablo José Hernández

National Parks and Historic Places, such as El Yunque and El Morro, will remain closed to the public.

Programs like the Nutrition Assistance Program (PAN) won’t be affected as long as the shutdown doesn’t last a long time.

Federal employees will be divided into two categories: exempt and nonexempt. Those exempt will continue to work without receiving pay, and nonexempt workers will be on leave without pay. Once the government reinstates services, workers are scheduled to receive their pay.

Federal Pell Grants and Federal Loans will still be allocated, but only as long as funds are available.

Most government agencies will be closed for the time being or will only do limited work. For example, the Environmental Protection Agency will halt most inspections and cease supervising plans and permits.

Programs like Work-Study will keep functioning in universities that count on the funds assigned previously; however, no new funds will be approved until the government shutdown is over.

These are only a few of the ways that the US government shutdown affects our island. I encourage you all to conduct your own research and learn about the many ways this situation affects us. For more information, you can check our resident commissioner’s site and follow reliable news outlets to stay updated on official government statements.