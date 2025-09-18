The Study of Addison Rae’s Rebranding 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From being one of Tiktok’s highest paid influencers, to being a pop culture sensation, let’s talk about Addison Rae Easterling, and how she was able to rebrand herself to become one of pop industry’s most iconic acts. Her rebranding needs to be analyzed because I remember users doubting her talents in the music industry. She started off as a Tiktoker, a public figure; a dancer in a social media platform, and a dream. Her career grew throughout every TikTok she uploaded, eventually making her one of the most paid Tiktokers to date. Her life is like the typical celeb life, firstly starting with Tiktok, then getting signed into a talent agency, to then expand her creativity in other ways. Addison has tried it all: she has been an influencer, an actress, has launched her own makeup line, and fragrance too!

She made her way to the music industry by exploring new ways to grow her fame she gained through tiktok. At first the audience didn’t react so well with the debut of her first album, called AR (released in 2023). It was exceptional because she was experimenting with her aesthetic and concept overall but at the same time it got negative reviews from the audience. Later on, BRAT era took over in summer 2024; who would’ve guessed that THE Charli xcx would collaborate with Addison Rae for a Von Dutch remix? That’s when she captured more attention, and took a turn towards more popularity in summer 2024. After that, Rae took matters into her hands and teased a new concept. It reminds me of the early 2000’s Pop:the Pop that young Lady Gaga, Britney, and Beyonce were a part of. This new Addison era released “Diet Pepsi”, alongside a sample of what eventually would be “Aquamarine”. She took one sound and split it into two tracks.

Later on, Tiktok would get very obsessed with this concept, and people actually liked this new look, so she released three new singles but on different dates:”High Fashion”, “Headphones On”, and “Fame Is A Gun”, followed by her debut album Addison.

Even though she didn’t reach number 1 in the charts, it’s still a good debut album for the new popstar. Released on June 6th, Addison had 3 songs reach the Billboard’s Hot 100:”Diet Pepsi” on #54 for 20 weeks, ”Fame Is A Gun” on the #73 for 3 weeks, and finally “Headphones On” on #87 in just one week, but it is still an accomplishment. As a rising artist, it’s a good start to chart and reach those spots.

Her concept really depicted a 2000’s era, and we are totally here for it. The artist remains opening for the amazing, well known artist Lana Del Rey in the UK, then takes off for her first tour from Ireland in August and to Sydney in November.

This rebrand felt like a fresh new start for Addison, and honestly, it surprised me like it has surprised others. I remember vividly when people doubted her talent and her place in music, saying she’s just another content creator trying to use her platform to become an artist. But watching her grow into this new era just feels different in a good way. The 2000s- inspired sound, the visuals and collabs she gave it all and it comes together in a way that she proves she’s not chasing trends, she’s building her own career and legacy. For me, it’s truly inspiring to see someone who started on an app reimagine herself into a popstar. It’s a matter of proving people wrong and simply moving forward and believing in your dreams.