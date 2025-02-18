The Serendipity Effect: How Unexpected Encounters Shape University Life

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, serendipity is the faculty or phenomenon of finding valuable or agreeable things not sought. It’s when you stumble upon something beautiful and unique that you weren’t necessarily looking for. While this idea is often associated with romantic relationships—like finding “the one”—it also applies to friendships.

College is a time when we go through different phases within ourselves, our families, and most importantly, our friends. We start by taking general classes with people and, within a month, some of them become friends. Sometimes these friends stay in your life; other times, they don’t—especially when changing departments.

After four years in the same department, I only recently began to come out of my shell and get more involved in my degree program. This shift helped me build friendships I never knew I could foster. Thanks to a friend I made when I first entered this department, who convinced me to apply for a student trip to Colombia, I gained much more than just professional and academic experience—I gained lifelong friendships and connections! After this trip, going to class actually became enjoyable. I found motivation to keep growing in my desired field because of these three amazing friends who changed my life and always pushed me to be my best. And, as a bonus, we’re planning another potential summer opportunity together.

So, consider this your sign to explore what’s out there for you! Sign up for that Europe trip you keep thinking about but aren’t sure about. Get involved in your department—research any opportunities a professor can provide. If you can’t commit to a whole summer, look for seminar opportunities that may only last a week. Sometimes a short trip is exactly what you need, especially during a busy semester—it can be a nice break.

Let’s appreciate these college years for learning, growing, networking, and most importantly, creating bonds that could last a lifetime. Who knows? The person sitting next to you could be your roommate on your next adventure. Other ways to find experiences like these include joining an association, building a fun and collaborative team, participating in fundraisers, and more!

To whoever is reading this, I hope it motivates and inspires you, and perhaps even ignites a curiosity you’re willing to eagerly pursue. Go find your serendipity—whether it’s a friend, a soulmate, or a work bestie. I’m sure they’re out there, and they might be closer than you think. Life goes by in the blink of an eye, and we need to take advantage of every chance to connect with those who add value to our lives.