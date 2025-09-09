The Performative Male’s New Anthem: “Mr. Eclectic” by Laufey

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re online in any capacity, you’ve probably seen them: the “performative males.” It’s an ongoing trend of men mimicking behavior typically seen in Gen-Z women, from their fashion choices to their musical tastes, most likely in the hopes of enticing women romantically. The “uniform” for the average performative male consists of a cropped plain tee or a band shirt from an indie band or female artist, baggy jeans or jorts, a canvas tote bag full of “feminist” literature (sometimes it’s not feminist literature as much as it is just literature about women) and adorned with pins and trinkets (most notably Labubu dolls), wired headphones, and, to top it all off, an iced matcha; all locally sourced, of course.

These men are expected to be well-versed in music most popular with female audiences and to be avid readers of feminist literature, as well as strong advocates for women’s rights.

At this point, the online joke has become heavily satirized and exaggerated for comedic purposes, even going as far as to prompt “performative male” contest.

This online joke has a few layers, one of which includes the “boy, turn off that Clairo and go get a beer” line said in the Emergency Intercom podcast, which prompted the opposite response, “boy turn up that Clairo and go get a matcha.”

Fast forward a bit to the Grammy Awards, after which the meme had gone viral, Clairo was asked on the Red Carpet what her thoughts were on the “bisexual men in Brooklyn who think” she makes music for them. To this question, she laughed nervously and didn’t really give an answer, but later in a TikTok she posted, she clarified that her music was for everyone and no one needs to fight over her.

In a full circle moment, Icelandic pop/jazz singer Laufey released her highly anticipated third studio album “A Matter of Time” on Aug 22, informing that Clairo was in the backing vocals of one of the tracks: “Mr. Eclectic.” Laufey is also among the female artists that performative males love to say they listen to, so of course Laufey had to give them a shout-out. The lyrics of the song talk about a man who tries to seem clever and different by knowing “dead composers” and reciting “epics and ancient prose,” mockingly calling him “Mister Eclectic Allan Poe,” referencing the late American poet known for his Gothic themes, Edgar Allan Poe. My favorite part is the chorus:

Did you ever stop and give a wonder to

Just who you were talking to?

The very expert on the foolish things

That men have said to woo and win me over

What a poser, you think you’re so interesting

Of course, music is for everyone, and there are no limitations or genders to preferences in media consumption, but to the performative men that may or may not be reading this, don’t let it be your only personality trait. It’s not as impressive as you think it is, and it just reads as shallow and riddled with patronization and ulterior motives.