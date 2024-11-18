This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

This article is dedicated to everyone experiencing one of the busiest and most stressful times of the academic semester. The middle of the semester can be overwhelming; assignments pile up, and time with family and friends seems to dwindle. Life feels like it’s moving too quickly, and anxiety about failing or even repeating courses can creep in.

The Importance of Mental Health

Mental health is crucial year-round, affecting us as students, employees, and individuals. It’s not easy to juggle everything at once, which is why, it’s important to remember that you can’t do everything simultaneously. Instead, focus on taking one step at a time. As a new generation, we should view our mental health as an asset rather than a burden. Here are some tips for improving your mental well-being, even if it’s just by 1%, each day. Slow progress is still progress, and you should always celebrate your small victories.

The Impact of Stress

Let’s discuss the toll that mental health can take on our bodies. Exercise can serve as our medicine during the rollercoaster of life. While finding new ways to move your body may not seem exciting, developing new hobbies can stimulate your creativity, and enhance your mental health. Stress management is akin to time management; perfection is unattainable, but there’s always room for improvement. Effective stress management provides us with tools and techniques to mitigate the negative effects of stress on our mental and physical wellness. Knowing how to handle stress is essential. Simple tools such as having a planner to organize your day, and making sure you are getting a good workout in, even if it’s just 30 minutes, and also eating well are just our necessities. You can also enhance those creative tools or resources that I know each one of you reading this possesses.

The Role of Breaks

Another reason mental health is vital is that it can affect your performance on tasks. For example, facing writer’s block right before a deadline can be paralyzing. It’s crucial to take breaks and care for your mind just as you care for your body. Remember, your mind is everything; it’s truly a matter of mindset. Learning to navigate internal challenges can empower you. You may face days when doubts and negativity arise, but trust that you can overcome them. Even when you don’t feel strong, you have the power to conquer your challenges. Most of the time, when we get to these darkest days and feel like we can’t find a way out, it’s because we have kept ourselves in a deep, dark cave. Once you reach a turning point, try to find other ways to navigate or change direction; remember this doesn’t mean that it is a bad thing. Taking a break doesn’t mean you are giving up, you need to pause to keep going.

Strategies for Improving Mental Health

There are numerous ways to enhance your mental resilience, such as exercise, reading, and writing. I find joy in physical activity, whether it’s running or lifting weights. However, movement doesn’t have to be traditional exercise; it can include any activity you love that gets you moving. Try baking your favorite dessert, trying a new makeup routine, or reorganizing or redecorating your room to make it cozy to your fitting. Instead of focusing on how to change yourself, start reframing your mind on how to shape your environment to best suit you.

In summary, understanding and managing your mental health is essential for your overall well-being. As you navigate the pressures of the academic semester, remember to take care of your mind and body, one step at a time. Embrace small victories and find activities that bring you joy, making the journey a little easier.