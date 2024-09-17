The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Barbie’s newfound comeback in Greta Gerwig’s live-action movie of the doll’s same name, there’s been renewed interest in the original CGI movies and the nostalgia that came with them. But, where exactly do we start with revisiting these classic pieces of media? Look no further, as we’ll trace back to the older movies that paved the way for its success and give you the most in-depth guide for your viewing pleasure! Most of these films were an inherent part of our childhood, but if this wasn’t the case for you keep reading as this is the Beginner’s Guide to the BCU ( Barbie Cinematic Universe ).

Barbie: A Fashion Fairytale (2010)

In A Fashion Fairytale , Barbie travels to Paris to visit her aunt, Millicent, who is devastated after she loses her most recent acting role, and Ken breaks up with her over the phone. There, she realizes she isn’t the only one facing struggles, as her aunt’s design firm is on the brink of bankruptcy. With the help of Millicent’s assistant, Marie-Alice, and the enchanting aid of three tiny magical fashion fairies, Barbie helps revive the firm and outshine the competition.

This movie is starting off our list due to its importance to the greater Barbie Lore . It was the first to introduce the concept of Barbie being an actress, with all the other movies merely being her acting roles. There’s extensive evidence of this, including titles always featuring Barbie as… or Barbie in… , occasional backstage clips in the credits, and how Barbie is rarely addressed by her name, as she’s typically in character. However, this theory wasn’t confirmed until A Fashion Fairytale . A scene in the film features a poster in Barbie’s trailer from Barbie in a Mermaid Tale , confirming the long-held speculations.

Barbie as the Princess and the Pauper (2004)

Anneliese and Erika, although not related, look identical. Their different social classes set them apart, one as a princess and the other as a pauper. After a fateful meeting one day, the two become quick friends, each longing for the life the other has. It’s when Princess Anneliese gets kidnapped that their worlds get shaken up. To prevent the princess from losing her throne, Erika steps in to impersonate her. Meanwhile, Anneliese escapes and, mistaken for Erika, is forced to take on the pauper’s life.

If you’re frequently on social media, you’ve most likely seen at least one meme relating to this movie. It’s known for its song “I’m a Girl Like You” and the iconic villain Preminger . It gets such a high ranking on our list because it’s, in our opinion, the most popular Barbie movie, and as a beginner, it’s essential to watch it. In fact, it even got a remake called Barbie: The Princess & the Popstar .

Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses (2006)

Barbie takes on the role of Genevieve, one of 12 princess sisters, who because of their unique interests, are considered too unladylike. King Randolph believes that their behavior is due to the absence of a motherly figure in their lives, so he asks his cousin Duchess Rowena to shape them into proper princesses. To escape Duchess Rowena’s tyranny, the 12 girls discover a gateway located on their bedroom floor that leads them to a magical place where they dance away their worries. However, they must make a sacrifice to stop the evil duchess from stealing the throne and save their father.

Being second only to The Princess and the Pauper, Barbie in the 12 Dancing Princesses is one of the most popular and iconic Barbie movies. For many, including myself, it inspires a sense of nostalgia and constantly reminds us of our failed dreams of becoming a ballerina. If you wish to delve deep into the fictional world of Barbie, this movie is a must-watch to understand various memes and references, such as the fandom’s dislike for Prudence, the monkey pet of Duchess Rowena, and the dance steps for opening the portal.

Barbie: Princess Charm School (2011)

In the movie, Barbie plays Blair, a girl who works hard taking care of her adoptive mom and little sister. Unexpectedly, her sister enters her into what they call the “princess lottery”, and Blair is selected to attend the Princess Charm School with the chance to become a royal lady. Hoping to lift her family out of poverty and provide better care for her sick mom, she accepts the invitation. Blair faces a lot of prejudice because she’s not royalty or wealthy, and must overcome the challenges of learning the ways of royalty. Amidst it all, she uncovers secrets about her past and her biological family.

While Princess Charm School is on the newer side of the original CGI movies, it still holds a special place on this list. It’s one of the best and most-watched movies from this era of Barbie because we get to see a different side of Barbie and a captivating plot. We witness Barbie not be naturally good at something since the beginning, but rather she struggles and works hard to achieve it, and the plot twist towards the end adds an element of surprise that truly completes the story.

Barbie & the Diamond Castle (2008)

Best friends Liana and Alexa meet Melody, a woman trapped in a mirror. To free her, they must find the elusive Diamond Castle. However, they aren’t the only ones searching for it, and with Melody being the only key to its location, they find themselves in grave danger. As they face several obstacles that challenge their lives and their friendship, they strive to save Melody and the other diamond castle habitats.

What does this movie not have? Well, as a small spoiler, they meet two guys who will make you question if they’re siblings or dating , and a pair of puppies that can really break it down. But what truly makes this movie iconic is the cottagecore lesbians . Before you say “Oh, they’re meant to be just friends or roommates even”, let me remind you of the complete lack of interest Liana and Alexa have toward their supposed lovers. The power of “friendship” and scenes such as Liana and Alexa riding away from the two men on a rainbow will forever make this movie iconic within the queer community and thereby a part of this list.

Barbie: Fairytopia (2005)

Elina is different from other fairies; being wingless often makes her the target of ridicule. However, alongside her puffball friend, Bibble, she takes it upon herself to save Fairytopia from the looming threat of Laverna, an evil fairy planning to take over the land. Laverna’s plan involves kidnapping the guardians of Fairytopia and weakening every winged creature. Fortunately, Elina does not have wings, so she is immune to Laverna’s concoction and overcomes the challenges to confront Laverna.

Although this film is quite popular within the Barbie community, it’s not as well-known as its other movies within the BCU. However, I’ll grant it an honorable mention because it was the first Barbie movie to have a sequel; in fact, it has since been followed by four more movies within the same universe: Barbie Fairytopia: Mermaidia , Barbie Fairytopia: Magic of the Rainbow , Barbie: Mariposa , and Barbie: Mariposa & the Fairy Princess . It remains the only Barbie movie series with more than two movies and is therefore one of the most expansive universes. Additionally, it introduced the MAN, the MYTH, the LEGEND: Bibble . He is the blue and purple fluffy creature seen everywhere from memes, to T-shirts, to maybe even your roommate’s tapestry hanging above their bed. I’d go as far as to say Bibble was our minions from the Despicable Me franchise before they existed.

That completes the BCU Beginner’s Guide! Hopefully, after watching these movies, you’ll be joining in on the fun that is the original CGI Barbie movies and understand why they’re so memorable and such a good time. Personally speaking, I think Barbie will continue to be an icon, especially a year after the success of her live-action Academy Award-nominated film, but nothing will ever truly compare to this cultured cinematic era.