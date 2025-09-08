The Art of Patience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There is an art to patience, and I call it an art because, like creating, molding, or brainstorming, patience requires time, effort, and care. By definition, patience is the ability to accept or tolerate delay or suffering without becoming annoyed or anxious. It is a quality of self-restraint, even in the face of provocation. I don’t know about you, reader, but patience is not always a virtue for me.

The rush of life

When life throws obstacles our way, our instinct is to hurry. We scramble for quick fixes and force fast results, only to end up frustrated when things don’t go as expected. We rush through life and, in doing so, realize we aren’t really living. Through my five years of college and many trials and tribulations in my personal life, I’ve learned that patience truly is a virtue.

Personal struggles with patience

I’ll admit, I often get anxious and upset with myself when it feels like I’m starting from zero with my health and wellness. I get annoyed when I don’t finish my reading list quickly enough. Life has a way of getting in the way, and yet we all carry goals to reach and dreams to pursue. But what is life if we are always in a rush? Imagine if we treated life the way we savor art at a museum, a plate of homemade food, or the first sip of a favorite latte, something we want to enjoy slowly, not just consume quickly.

learning to savor moments

Too often, we savor things but not moments. Today’s culture pushes us to be healthy, wealthy, and successful before our 30s, labeling us as lazy if we fall behind. The pressure is endless. But here’s the truth: you can achieve your goals while also pausing to smell the flowers, take a picture of the sunset, or breathe in the moment.

Good things take time. We can’t expect to climb straight to the top without taking the first step. Patience isn’t about slowing down your goals—it’s about making space to live while you pursue them. The art of patience reminds us that while we’re reaching for the future, we must also learn to appreciate the present.