Subliminal Messaging: An Overview

What was once discussed primarily in marketing textbooks, has now found a new home online. Subliminal messaging is a concept that has been around for decades and is traditionally associated with TV commercials and advertising strategies. However, online communities have repurposed subliminals as tools for self-improvement and personal change. Examples of this range from audio content promising to alter physical appearances to claims of attracting love, confidence, or financial success. Modern subliminals cover a wide range of goals.

The Theory Behind Them:

EBSCO defines subliminal messaging as the practice of conveying messages that exist below the threshold of conscious awareness. In other words, they’re ideas that are presented to us so rapidly or subtly that we don’t perceive them, yet our subconscious captures them. For example, in audio-based subliminals, affirmations are typically played at extremely low volume or are hidden by other sounds such as rain and/or ambient music.

The idea behind subliminals is rooted in the belief that the subconscious processes a lot more information than the conscious mind. Because of this, it’s believed that these ideas can bypass the mind’s defenses, and lead to psychological and emotional changes over time. For instance, a subliminal focused on finding financial success may include hidden positive affirmations related to saving money or career advancement layered beneath relaxing music. Although these affirmations are not heard explicitly, the hypothesis is that they counteract negative self-talk and deeply ingrained habits by introducing and reinforcing positive suggestions.

How to Listen?

Listening to subliminals is considered a fairly simple and accessible practice. To begin, it is recommended to be in a quiet and comfortable environment where you can relax without interruptions. While headphones are encouraged to enhance immersion, they’re not obligatory. After that, just settle down and open your mind to the encryptions found in the audio.

Whether or not subliminals actually work is still up for debate, but regardless of your perspective on them, the continuous rise of subliminals shows that people truly wish for self-improvement. Society wants to take control of its own growth, and listening to subliminals can serve as a reminder of the goals we want to achieve. These hidden messages might not change your life overnight; however, the simple act of focusing on a positive outcome is a step in the right direction.