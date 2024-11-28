The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

As the calendar year comes to a close, a digital phenomenon takes over music lovers around the world with the annual event known as Spotify Wrapped. This yearly tradition transforms months of music into a captivating narrative, revealing not only what we listened to, but also who we were throughout the year. From viral hits to personal anthems, Spotify Wrapped allows us to explore how it captures the essence of our musical experiences.

For some background, Spotify Wrapped is a viral marketing campaign by Spotify that has been released annually since 2016, typically in late November or early December. This campaign allows Spotify users to see a compilation of data about their activity on the platform over the past year and invites them to share it on social media. The purpose of this marketing campaign is to promote the music streaming service by encouraging users to share about it on social media. Spotify has continually improved this campaign each year, making users keep using the platform all year long. Not only does it foster brand loyalty and user engagement, but it also serves as a powerful tool for viral marketing. The hashtag #SpotifyWrapped trends on platforms like Twitter and Instagram, generating buzz and attracting new listeners to the service. In a world where social media reigns supreme, Spotify Wrapped cleverly turns every user into a brand ambassador, promoting the platform through authentic and personalized

experiences.

Polydor and Interscope/Universal Music New Zealand/Republic Records

Users around the world eagerly await the annual event, as Spotify does not reveal the exact date when the campaign will be available, creating an anticipation that only adds to the excitement of the reveal. As the weeks leading up to the release pass, social media buzzes with speculation and theories about which songs will make the cut, and users constantly refresh their apps, hoping for any hint or sneak peek. This air of mystery turns Spotify Wrapped into an annual event-a hidden treasure waiting to be uncovered!