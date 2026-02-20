Soft Skills: What Separates Good from Great

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As college students, we are focused on learning new things, expanding our skills, and gaining experience within our fields, but perhaps that’s not the only thing that matters. As we are encouraged to fill our resumes with hard skills that highlight technical knowledge or academic achievements, soft skills are often overlooked, and these, too, contribute greatly to our academic and career success. Like Olive Keogh said in The Irish Times, “Hard skills get you hired, but poor soft skills could get you fired.”

To delve deeper into skills, we must understand the distinction between a hard skill and a soft skill. Hard skills are technical abilities we acquire through training and education, such as coding, data analysis, or fluency in a foreign language. In contrast, soft skills refer to a combination of personality traits and social attitudes that allow us to communicate, handle conflict, and cooperate effectively, enabling individuals to navigate through challenging circumstances. Typically, skills related to talents, personality, or emotions are considered soft skills. However, the term “soft” is often mistakenly associated with weakness or something of minor importance, when in reality, the opposite is true. According to the Harvard Business Review, as technology, like AI, becomes more visible in the workplace, foundational skills or soft skills such as collaboration, adaptability, and mathematical thinking are showing more importance to individuals as well as companies. Those who develop these skills can adapt rapidly, learn at a faster pace, and build strong proficiency in complex abilities over time.

Soft skills have different categories, But the most important ones are the following:

Leadership

The ability to guide, inspire, and build connections across the workplace. Leaders must understand how to influence others, motivate teams, and address their needs. These abilities allow them to manage conflict and foster a positive environment within a company or group.

Communication

Effective communication is key to succeeding in an interview process and as an employee. Communication skills allow the individual to communicate effectively among people in various contexts or places. It can help to express ideas or disagreements without causing conflict. This skill shows competency, and employers often value individuals with the capacity to differ with others in a respectful and appropriate way. Communication skills include spoken or written communication; both are used in a broad range of businesses.

Teamwork

The ability to work as part of a team helps to efficiently complete tasks. The majority of occupations require working with others. Although working individually may seem easier, understanding the importance of teamwork in academic and professional settings is essential, as it allows us to achieve the goals of the company or team.

Creativity

Creative individuals often find innovative ways to approach problems, enhance current methods, and pursue their goals. This skill encompasses both soft and hard talents; graphic artists and technical professionals, such as those in architecture, often rely heavily on creativity. Experts argue that this will be the most important soft skill in the future.

Adaptability

Adaptability is a vital skill, especially when starting in the workforce. This skill refers to the ability to adjust to different environments and abrupt changes in work style. Technologies, people, and jobs can change in the blink of an eye. People who can adapt to the ever-changing world are very successful in a variety of sectors.

Problem-Solving

Solving issues requires analytical and creative thinking, but a problem solver is someone who can approach a problem with tranquility, arriving at solutions much faster than those who lack the skill. Problem-solving is a skill that’s not necessarily done independently; it can also be done in groups. Such capacity is important not only academically or professionally but also personally. Someone who possesses the ability to solve challenges as they come up will always stay relevant in the workplace.

Time Management

The capacity to manage time successfully is valued by academic institutions as well as companies. Managing time refers to the ability to meet due dates and distribute tasks effectively, allowing the individual to complete any project on time.

Tips for Improving Soft Skills:

Even though soft skills are innate and often gained over time and through experience, they can be developed and mastered as well. To become proficient at a skill, it is necessary to be consistent and open to continuous improvement.

Steps to strengthen your soft skills:

1. Find areas of improvement

To enhance something, it is key to reflect on what needs improvement. If, for example, you find yourself not being good at punctuality, or perhaps you find it difficult to stay calm under pressure; these signs often reveal what might need reinforcement. Identifying areas that require improvement demands self-honesty, and that may feel uncomfortable at times; however, personal growth requires setting aside ego and embracing self-reflection.

2. Aim for experience

Soft skills are mostly attributed to personality; however, these skills can also be learned. Usually, how we become good at something is through practice and experience; soft skills are no different. You can try taking on projects that may push you out of your comfort zone and expose you to situations that require adaptability, effective communication, and problem-solving. Those kinds of hands-on experiences will definitely help you strengthen your soft skills. If you can’t find opportunities to work on your soft skills, there’s always the possibility of signing up for online courses and workshops that could guide you on how to approach different situations while making use of soft skills.

3. BE PATIENT!

Frequently, whenever we learn something new or try to work on mastering a skill, we might find ourselves in a position where we don’t see results. Every skill requires patience, and in order to grow as a person, we cannot allow ourselves to be discouraged by our impatience. Growth happens when we stick to our goals even when we feel stuck. If that happens, perhaps you should reevaluate what you feel is not working and practice self-honesty. Sometimes we are doing the right things, but our impatience leads us to quit or to think that something is wrong.

In today’s workforce, soft skills are becoming equally important as hard skills. Individuals who develop strong interpersonal and emotional intelligence skills are essential for companies seeking to remain competitive and relevant. Soft skills not only make you a potential employee but also make you great at navigating hardships and abrupt changes in your personal life. While hard skills open the door to opportunities, soft skills determine how far an individual can go once they cross that door. By continuously developing qualities such as communication, adaptability, and problem-solving, college students can set themselves apart and thrive both professionally and personally.