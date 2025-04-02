Sephora’s Best Selling Products for a Beginner 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Sephora is well known as one of the powerhouses of the makeup and beauty industry. Sephora’s appeal is largely due to their wide variety of popular brands, such as Rare Beauty, Summer Fridays, Dae, and more. Sephora was founded in 1969 in Limoges, France, and offers a wide range of products, including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, haircare and more. Over time, Sephora has grown into a global beauty destination, attracting makeup lovers from all over. With a focus on inclusivity and keeping up with the latest beauty trends Sephora continues to shape the beauty industry by embracing the latest trends, from clean beauty and natural look makeup to bold and expressive makeup looks. Social media platforms like TikTok play a huge role in driving these trends, with viral products such as Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush and Glow Recipe’s Dew Drops selling out due to influencer hype. As more customers seek high-performance yet effortless products, Sephora stays ahead by curating innovative and in-demand beauty essentials.

Here are some of the Sephora’s latest best selling products:

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush

Founded by Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty’s Soft Pinch Liquid Blush gained popularity due the good reviews and genuine feedback. This blush is well known for its pigment, sensitive skin-friendly formula, 13 diverse and flattering shades, seamless brush application, and silky smooth texture that layers well with other skincare and makeup products, justifying its popularity and hype. With just two dots you can go on with your day, saving you a lot of product for other occasions. Another pro from Rare Beauty’s liquid blush is that although due to it being incredibly pigmented, it can last for long periods of time.

Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm for Hydration & Shine

One of people’s favorite brands is Summer Fridays, as it is known for its clean, minimalistic products, their most popular one being their Jet Lag Mask, which is great for hydrating and soothing skin. They also focus on vegan, cruelty-free formulas. Summer Fridays Lip Butter Balm is a fan favorite because it is a 100% vegan lip mask that hydrates and soothes parched lips in seconds. It’s used for instant moisture and shine or at bedtime for a nourishing overnight mask. A unique blend of vegan waxes soften lips and provide subtle shine with no tackiness. According to Glamour Newsletter, it is considered to be the best glossy lip balm yet.

Touchland Power Mist Hydrating Hand Sanitizer

If you’re a tiny purse girlie but can’t go anywhere without your hand sanitizer, this is the product for you. Touchland’s hand sanitizer container is so ideal for those small pocketed purses or bags; they are just so convenient! Besides its packaging, the product leaves hands sanitized, hydrated, and refreshed. The lightweight, fast-absorbing formula is enriched with aloe vera and radish root ferment filtrate to help hydrate skin and enhance skin’s moisture retention for soft hands.

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Personally, I rarely use skincare products, but when it comes to Drunk Elephant’s Protini Polypeptide Cream, I have to make an exception. This moisturizer feels incredibly lightweight yet deeply hydrating, making my skin feel soft and refreshed without any greasy residue. The blend of peptides and amino acids helps to improve skin texture and elasticity over time, and I’ve noticed my skin looks more plump and healthy after consistent use. Even though I’m not big on skincare, this one product has earned a permanent spot in my routine. I recommend beginners purchase the mini size (0.50oz/ 15mL) for $23; it’s a long lasting formula and very worth it!

Dae Cactus Fruit 3-in-1 Styling Cream with Taming Wand

Dae is a new brand for hair care, founded in 2020 and based in the state of Arizona, USA. Dae’s products are made up of nourishing ingredients derived from desert botanicals. Their best selling product is a multitasking styling cream with a built-in taming wand for smoothing frizz and styling edges. It’s pocket sized and super convenient, as it can even fit in your purse! Additionally, the scent smells so good. Some highlighted ingredients include dragonfruit, cactus flower extract, and prickly pear seed oil.

With that, Sephora continues to be a leader in the beauty industry by offering a diverse range of high-quality products for all beauty lovers, from makeup enthusiasts to skincare minimalists. Its ability to stay ahead of trends, collaborate with innovative brands, and provide an engaging shopping experience makes it a destination for anyone looking to enhance their beauty routine. With viral products constantly emerging and consumer demand shifting towards clean, effective, and multi-functional products, Sephora remains at the forefront of the industry. Whether you’re looking for the latest TikTok sensation or a timeless skincare essential, Sephora has something for everyone, making it a true powerhouse in the world of beauty.