Puerto Rican Women Who Changed History: Trailblazers, Leaders, and Icons

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

HCM Design

During this Women’s History Month, I want to honor Latina trailblazers, especially those from our Isla del Encanto—Puerto Rico. Our home is known for its breathtaking views, crystal-clear waters, and rich culture. While our history is filled with many challenges, it is also a testament to resilience and strength.

Here are just a few of the countless Puerto Rican women who have broken barriers and left their mark on history:

Activists & Revolutionaries

Luisa Capetillo – A feminist, labor organizer, and writer. She was one of the first Puerto Rican women to advocate for women’s rights and was even arrested for wearing pants in public.

– A feminist, labor organizer, and writer. She was one of the first Puerto Rican women to advocate for women’s rights and was even arrested for wearing pants in public. Mariana Bracetti – A revolutionary known as Brazo de Oro (Golden Arm), she helped lead the 1868 Grito de Lares uprising and is credited with sewing the first Puerto Rican flag.

– A revolutionary known as Brazo de Oro (Golden Arm), she helped lead the 1868 Grito de Lares uprising and is credited with sewing the first Puerto Rican flag. Lolita Lebrón – A leader in the Puerto Rican independence movement, best known for leading an armed attack on the U.S. Capitol in 1954 to protest Puerto Rico’s colonial status.

– A leader in the Puerto Rican independence movement, best known for leading an armed attack on the U.S. Capitol in 1954 to protest Puerto Rico’s colonial status. María de Lourdes Santiago – A lawyer, senator, and member of the Puerto Rican Independence Party who continues to fight for social justice and Puerto Rican sovereignty.

Writers

Julia de Burgos – A renowned poet and feminist whose work addressed themes of love, identity, and social justice. She is considered one of Latin America’s greatest poets.

– A renowned poet and feminist whose work addressed themes of love, identity, and social justice. She is considered one of Latin America’s greatest poets. Esmeralda Santiago – A writer and activist, best known for her memoir When I Was Puerto Rican, which highlights her experiences as a Puerto Rican woman navigating life in the U.S.

Political & Legal Pioneers

Justice Sonia Sotomayor – In 2009, she became the first Latina, and first Puerto Rican, to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, shaping critical legal decisions.

– In 2009, she became the first Latina, and first Puerto Rican, to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice, shaping critical legal decisions. Dr. Antonia Coello Novello – The first Hispanic, and first woman, to serve as U.S. Surgeon General (1990–1993). She worked to improve public health, especially for women and minorities.

Science & Innovation

Dr. Yajaira Sierra-Sastre – A NASA scientist who participated in a Mars analog mission, contributing to research for future space exploration.

– A NASA scientist who participated in a Mars analog mission, contributing to research for future space exploration. Ana Roqué de Duprey – A pioneering educator, self-taught astronomer, and founder of Puerto Rico’s first scientific magazine. She also played a key role in the women’s suffrage movement on the island.

– A pioneering educator, self-taught astronomer, and founder of Puerto Rico’s first scientific magazine. She also played a key role in the women’s suffrage movement on the island. Dr. Luz M. Cumba García – A Puerto Rican immunologist, science policy expert, and advocate. She has worked on global health security, biomedical research, and international scientific collaboration.

The list of Puerto Rican women who have shaped history is endless, filled with countless untold stories of resilience and triumph. Nothing makes me prouder than being a Latina from the Island of Enchantment. Puerto Rican women have proven time and time again that they are more than trailblazers—they are revolutionaries, leaders, storytellers, and champions, leaving behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come.