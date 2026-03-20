This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Awards shows‚ such as the Academy Awards‚ often reflect the film industry’s current state․ Increasingly‚ they act as a pacesetter of its future state‚ as was clear in the 2026 Oscars․ While most awards shows tend to follow the same patterns and recognize the same types of films and directors each year‚ this year’s ceremony’s historic wins are a true sign that the industry may finally be changing for the better․

With a Best Actor win for Michael B․ Jordan and several behind-the-camera firsts for women‚ the show indicates that Hollywood is still slowly expanding who gets recognized and whose work shapes the stories audiences see on screen․

While no individual awards show can undo decades of inequity‚ these historic awards reassured audiences that the industry is continuing to evolve․

Michael B. Jordan’s Best Actor Win

There was another huge career highlight in the winner of the Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role: ever since‌ his breakout star performances in Fruitvale Station‚ Creed‚ Black Panther and other films‚ Michael B․ Jordan’s name kept coming up as one of the most influential actors of his generation․ The award is not just‌ a personal achievement; it is a landmark in the history‌ of the Academy Awards․

Jordan‌ became the sixth Black actor to win an Academy Award for Best Actor in‌ a Leading Role‚ following Sidney Poitier‚ Denzel Washington‚ Jamie Foxx‚ Forest Whitaker‚ and Will Smith․ The 1964 Academy Award for Best Actor was the first to go to a Black‌ actor: Sidney Poitier for‌ his performance in Lilies of the Field․ It‌ was awarded during the US Civil‌ Rights movement․ It would be almost 40 years before another Black performer would win again, with‌ Denzel Washington for Training Day (2002). Three more followed: Jamie Foxx for Ray (2005)‚ Forest Whitaker for The Last King of‌ Scotland (2007)‚ and Will Smith for King Richard (2022)․

Jordan’s victory continued‌ this pattern‚ and reflected the gradual evolution of the Academy to recognize performances by black performers in leading roles‚ a field where the Academy had historically been blind․ For many viewers and various film critics‚‌ the award was considered a historic and long overdue moment.

A Breakthrough for Women in Cinematography

It is also the first time a woman has won the Academy Award for Best Cinematography․The award went to Autumn Durald Arkapaw for her work on the film Sinners. This category is one of the most male-dominated categories in film history‚ and while women are working behind the camera on all kinds of projects‚ few have been nominated for the award․

Through the use of lighting and framing‚ camera movement‚ and the arrangement of visual elements in a scene‚ cinematography also acts as a major tool for establishing the audience’s experience of a film․ Their work determines how the viewers will connect with and experience the world of the film․

This year’s win was certainly a big one‚ but it doesn’t mean that women are suddenly majorly getting recognized for their contributions to the technical and creative sides of film․ Over the past 10 years‚ there’s been a lot of talk about gender representation in film production․ Other organizations are trying to change women’s roles in directing‚ cinematography‚ or visual effects․

For the first time‚ the Academy honored a woman in this category‚ opening up a segment of talent and creativity that had‚ until now‚ been overlooked․

The First Oscar for Casting Goes to a Woman

In 2026‚ the Academy Awards introduced a new category for Best Casting․ Casting directors have been a mainstay in filmmaking, but their work has never been recognized with an Oscar․ Casting directors also help to determine the emotional chemistry of the film by choosing actors whom they believe can handle the story․

This was the first year that the Academy recognized this craft․ Additionally, it was won for the first time by a woman, Cassandra Kulukundis, for her work in the film One Battle After Another. It acknowledges the critical aspect of filmmaking that women have long been involved in as leaders in casting‚ with an established tradition of women in casting and other roles behind the camera․

As they comprise the entire cast of the film‚ the success of a performance‚ and in many cases the emotional appeal of the film as a whole‚ depends on the choice of the cast․

The Academy established this category in recognition of the collaborative nature of cinema‚ where most contributions that form the basis of a film have customarily been made behind the camera‚ and to recognize the contributions of individuals engaged in all aspects of film production․

Ryan Coogler’s Win for Original Screenplay

One of the evening’s biggest winners was filmmaker Ryan Coogler‚ who won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay, becoming the second black filmmaker to win this award․ He is considered one of the most prominent filmmakers of his generation and is recognized for his works Fruitvale Station‚ Creed‚ and Black Panther․ Combining personal narratives with strong social or historical commentary‚ his work often examines themes of self‚ community and the search for justice․

The Oscar win for Original Screenplay further establishes Coogler as a successful filmmaker‚ especially as a storyteller whose scripts form part of the emotional core of his films․ Original Screenplay is one of the most prestigious Academy Awards since the winning works are originally conceived for film‚ as opposed to adapted works from other sources․ In many ways, it is a celebration of the art of cinema and an original vision․

Coogler’s win is prominent as Black filmmakers are underrepresented in the category at the Academy Awards‚ and his win marks another instance of diversity in the field of awards in general in terms of storytelling․

Aside from that award‚ Coogler has also left his mark on his film career so far by proving that films that center the experiences of Black people‚ communities, and histories can be well received in both critical and commercial terms․ With the win for Original Screenplay‚ Coogler remains one of the most important creative voices in contemporary cinema․

It is a triumphant inspiration to audiences, film-makers, and aspiring film-makers that a story as powerful as this can change the industry and set the stage for a new generation of film-makers․

Felicity Warner / HCM

Why These Wins Matter

These milestones are broader than just the individual winners‚ as they also represent an industry that is gradually expanding its recognition of talent to include a wide variety of people․ Representation is not only about the cast, but also the director‚ the cinematographer‚ the production designer‚ the costume designer‚ the casting director‚ and other industry roles․

Criticism was leveled at the Oscars for its historical lack of diversity towards representation of the film industry and general population․ Events such as the #OscarsSoWhite campaign in 2015 and 2016 called out the Academy for the lack of diversity in its nominees and voting membership․ The Academy later expanded its membership․

These changes gradually shifted what films would be made and which stories would be told․

Social Media and Audience Reactions

Aside from the ceremony‚ many moments from the awards were quickly shared and spread on social media sites‚ such as acceptance speeches‚ winners’ reactions‚ and celebratory posts from actors and filmmakers․

The Oscars have often been discussed and further interpreted in real time on social media platforms like Instagram‚ TikTok‚ and X (formerly Twitter)․ For example‚ when Michael B․ Jordan won the Best Actor award‚ social media responded to another Black actor having been added to an already small group of winners․

Likewise‚ the historic achievements of women behind the camera were widely reported, and many filmmakers and cinephiles have commented on the need for broader representation of women in technical and creative roles behind the camera․

This means the Oscars are no longer just a televised awards show‚ they’re the conversation that takes place afterward in pop culture․

A Night That Indicates Change

The 2026 Oscars will also be potentially historic‚ with Michael B․ Jordan winning Best Actor‚ the cinematography award going to a woman for the first time‚ the Academy’s first casting award going to a woman, and Coogler’s win on original screenplay, marking at least some progressive advancement in the industry․

Awards shows won’t save the industry on their own, but they can help drive a conversation about who gets opportunities and who gets heard․

And moments like these remind us that this industry is constantly growing‚ and sometimes one night at the Oscars reflects years of progress behind the scenes․