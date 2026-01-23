New Year, New Stuff to Look Forward to

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year comes to an end, but there’s always a fresh start in the upcoming year. As a new year starts there’s also a lot of things to look forward to, such as new opportunities, music, movies and hobbies. It’s important to live every second, time flies very quickly and as someone who’s about to graduate, moments like spending time with friends and family, and doing new activities are what matters most to me, in this upcoming year.

As a new year approaches, I would like to list many things for you to do if you’re searching for a new hobby or pastime.

Journaling: I’ve been journaling for a long, long time. I can only remember so much at a time, but it’s really fun once you write it all down. It also benefits your writing skills, since you would use new words for an everyday routine, which could expand your language with fancy and elegant terms. Journaling also helps boost your mood, it makes you focus on writing positive experiences and practice gratitude. I believe that this kind of hobby helps you grow into a better human being, as you write out your thoughts, list your goals, and chores. The concept of grabbing a pen and a paper, in order to create such art, feels just so satisfying. Once you have completed your notebook, you’ll feel a sense of relief, because you know you’re about to leave the past version of yourself behind and you’re going to create new goals for yourself in a fresh new notebook.

Listen to Music/Create Playlists: Music is a universal language that unites us all. Nothing can compare to the feeling of listening to a song for the first time, and being so devoted to it. Expanding your musical knowledge, no matter if it’s through a new genre, artist or album, helps you learn something from music. The art of creating a playlist is such an intimate thing to do; to me it’s like a love letter, or even a key, into personally knowing others. The fact that one has to gather many songs in order to resonate a proper feeling just speaks so highly of oneself; the time and effort it takes to create a playlist just sets the purpose. It’s a meaningful act humans decide to portray; a unique way to express many emotions in one. What once was known as adding songs into a CD, now turned into creating a digital playlist through a platform.

Craft: Nothing is more fun than grabbing some construction paper and scissors. Create! Do some origami, write some fun letters, do paper chains, the skies the limit. Doing these types of activities eases your mind and helps you disconnect from social media. Crafting can benefit you in a way, in which you can make useful things for yourself, by making them just how you want.

Crochet: It’s such a fun and easy going hobby. You’ll get the hang of it and be all set, once you watch one YouTube video tutorial. As a beginner, my first piece was a balaclava, and just trust me it is so easy going, you can literally do anything if you are committed to it. The benefits are that you can use your ability for yourself or others, and maybe, who knows you can sell it too! It’s a very fun activity and ability to learn, you’ll never regret not having.

Learn to Play a New Instrument: Once again with the music topic, of course. When you know how to play an instrument, it makes you 100x times more attractive and if you know about music then it’s a bonus. The fact that you can play an instrument leaves a sweet sound in a person’s ear; not many people have that ability. I am talking about the ability to play the piano, guitar, wind and strings instruments; it still remains impressive to me and I’m sure others appreciate it as well.

With that I leave my top 5 activities that one must start, if you want to explore a new hobby this year. As humans we have such little time on this earth, to be doing the same activities everyday. Go ahead and enjoy your life trying new things! You only have one singular life and nothing’s guaranteed. Go read that banned book, drink that matcha, hike those mountains, go snowboarding somewhere in Canada, but most importantly live the life you always wanted to live. It’s a new year, and you’re maybe hitting your 20s and starting to realize that time is what’s most valuable.