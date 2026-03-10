Malala’s Ambition to Empower the Next Generation

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As women, the world tries to control our voice and spirit, but Malala Yousafzai serves as a reminder of what happens when a woman refuses to be silent. She was born in Pakistan’s Swat Valley and raised by her parents. Malala has an amazing father who broke tradition by celebrating her birth, as much as he would a son’s. He didn’t just give her a name; he gave her permission to dream of becoming a teacher, a doctor, or a politician, and she pursues that dream through her constant education. To every woman reading this: your ambition is not something to forget—it is your most powerful asset to reach the sky.

“One child, one teacher, one book, and one pen can change the world.” Malala Yousafzai’s address to the United Nations in 2013



When the Taliban took over her region, they put women in situations where their attire, home, companionship, rights, and entertainment were controlled by the Taliban regime. The most impactful aspect was that the Taliban banned girls’ schools by ordering them to shut down, be burned, or destroyed. Malala, at only eleven years old, began to write through her blog for the BBC, in response to the treatment of the Taliban, showing us that even when our surroundings feel restrictive, our minds must remain free. She famously asked in a protest in 2008, “How dare the Taliban take away my basic right to education?” Her journey teaches us that courage isn’t the absence of fear; it’s the decision that your purpose is more important than your safety.

A marking point in Malala’s life was when the regiment attempted to silence her on a school bus in 2012, which was meant to be an ending, but instead it became a global beginning. A Taliban member entered the bus and ordered the girls to identify Malala, then shot her and two other students. Even after suffering a life-threatening injury and enduring multiple surgeries, her spirit remained strong. Her recovery wasn’t just a medical miracle; it was a message to women everywhere that we are resilient beyond measure. Since the shooting, although she was a target of the Taliban, she stood and fought for women’s rights in education. Therefore, her story tells women that if they are passionate about a certain topic or movement, they should make their biggest effort to fight for it.

Today, as a Nobel Peace Prize winner and Oxford graduate, Malala’s life is a life-changing story that shows no woman is too young, too isolated, or too threatened to make a difference. Whether you are fighting for a seat in a boardroom, a classroom, or simply for the right to be heard in your own home, remember what she states to the death threat against her, “I raise my voice – not so I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard.” Your education, your voice, and your ambition are the “light” that spreads, capable of illuminating the path for every woman who follows.