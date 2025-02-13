The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, it’s easy to get caught up in the pressure of gifting and planning elaborate dates, but love doesn’t have to be loud to be shown. More often than not, love is found in the small, quiet moments of our daily lives. It’s simple to brush past them at the moment, but it’s important to recognize these small actions that make us feel loved. Inspired by last year’s New York Times article, I decided to ask 14 of you what small acts make you feel loved and cared for:

“My partner always has snacks on deck for me because they know I get hungry, and I always forget to bring my own snacks.”

“It’s pretty basic, but I always like hearing ‘I love you’ before the person hangs up.”

“Little gifts that aren’t a big thing or, like, sometimes can be a bit silly, but they’re things that I like, so it’s sweet.”

“Offering to pay for my food when I don’t have cash with me.”

“Whenever I go out with someone and they later ask if I arrived safely, it always makes me feel cared for. Like someone actually cares I made it home safe wow.”

“Helping with chores without me having to ask them for help. I hate doing laundry, so if someone did it for me; I’d be in love.”

“People offering to give me a ride to my apartment even though it’s out of their way.”

“I really like getting sent reels or TikToks that remind them of me.”

“Might sound weird, but when someone mentions that something smells like me like damn you remember what I smell like.”

“For me, it would be random acts of kindness without me asking.”

“Little notes. They don’t have to be long or anything; just a simple ‘have a good day’ is more than enough.”

“Getting gifted flowers they found while we were walking”

“Physical touch like a hug out of nowhere, holding hands, kisses.”

“Every time my partner notices my shoes untied, he always leans down to tie them for me even if I tell him he doesn’t have to.”

This Valentine’s Day, remember these 14 small acts of love. Although simple, they put into perspective that this holiday is more than just flowers and chocolates. It’s a reminder to show love and appreciation to the relationships that we tend to every day. Love takes great care and time, and it’s important to take a moment to reflect on these small acts.