Lights Out: Puerto Rico’s Struggle with Power Stability

Puerto Rico is a small island located in the Caribbean. The island and its people have been strong enough to survive one of the most catastrophic phenomena, Hurricane Maria, and take its aftermath, such as long-term power outages and the lack of water services for an indefinite period of time. In my 21 years, I have witnessed abrupt power outages and it makes me wonder if this problem will ever be solved. Unfortunately, It appears that this has become a reality and has been normalized by the government. This problem started many decades ago and has become something that might not be fixed anytime soon—unless someone responsible enough takes this matter into their hands and makes a change for good.

Why am I talking about this topic even though many media outlets have covered it?

The reason is simple: I care and I want to remind people of the island’s current situation to keep them in touch with what is really going on. This is about an entire population lacking access to consistent and stable electricity. And what’s worse is that those in charge seem to be doing nothing to try and help Puerto Rico move towards a better future. It is ideal to spread awareness about the issues the island is facing and educate younger generations, so they can make Puerto Rico a better place . These problems with Puerto Rico’s power grid prevent most people from moving forward with everyday tasks, including those who work and those who depend on electricity to survive. Power outages are the main reason some people can’t go on with their daily life. Without power, food will no longer be fresh as fridges and freezers stop working— access to essential medical devices, such as ventilators, will be limited for those who rely on them. Communication services, including signal and internet, will be disrupted, and other crucial aspects of daily life will be affected in both the short and long term.

There is always a solution to these problems, like investing in a power generator, but not everyone has the resources to afford one. For many years, this island has faced this harsh reality, making it a never-ending problem for us Puerto Ricans. The rise in power outages over the last few years is proof that, after hurricanes like Maria and Fiona, Puerto Rico’s power grid has failed to recover efficiently and establish a fully functional and reliable grid. It was once understandable to have those interruptions for a short period, but now it has become a pattern of constant power outages. In today’s world, reliable power is essential for most people .