Julianis Gracia Ruiz is a writer at Her Campus at the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez Campus. She writes monthly articles mostly related to experiences or feelings that may be happening in college and in Her20’s, where she promotes the importance of mental health and shares some tips for improving ourselves. Beyond Her Campus, Julianis is a member at the Industrial Microbiology Student Society (SEMI) where she learns every week about topics of science in the industry and attends different educational talks. She is currently a junior at the University of Puerto Rico at Mayagüez, majoring in Industrial Microbiology. In her free time, Julianis enjoys listening to music and discovering new motivational podcasts. She also enjoys baking and trying new recipes most of the Sundays. Julianis shares a special bond with the beach, that's the place where she feels more at peace. She likes to go on road-trips and discover new local places such as coffee shops, restaurants and stores and take pictures for the memories.