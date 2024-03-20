The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is the most exciting vacation after Christmas. Yet I find myself caught in the dilemma of what to do with all that free time. Before I know it, the break is over, and I’m left with a sense of missed opportunities.

But fear not, fellow spring breakers! If this happens to you, I’ve compiled a list of awesome ideas to ensure you make the most of your well-deserved vacation.

CLEAN YOUR SPACE.

I know this first idea will sound crazy because no one wants to spend vacation days cleaning, but hear me out. As the semester progresses, we don’t have time to thoroughly clean our room because, as students, we’re always in a rush or we never finish cleaning it (hey, it happens to me). So kick off your vacation right by tidying up your space on day one and treating yourself to the cozy ambiance of a deliciously scented candle.

BEACH DAYS.

Take advantage and take a breath and feel the sound of the waves, put on your cutest swimsuit and go for a dip in salt water, it’s therapeutic. Remember to use sunscreen to protect yourself from the sun rays and stay hydrated.

MEDITATE & DISCONNECT.

Take some time in the morning to meditate. Think about what you would like to do in the day and how you would like to spend it. During that time, turn off your electronic devices and focus on your morning routine without any pressure and without the phone at hand; you will love it.

TRY A NEW RECIPE.

Take advantage of this time to look in a cookbook or website for a recipe that you would like to try. It can be a meal or a dessert. Develop those culinary skills! I know we all have them.

HAVE A SLEEPOVER.

Get together with your friends! I know that due to the pressure of the semester it is difficult to see each other, so plan a sleepover. Catch up and share those anecdotes that have happened to you during the course of the semester.

ROADTRIP.

It is obvious that this idea can never be missing. Visit these towns that have caused you curiosity and due to lack of time you have not been able to see. Make a list, be a tourist for that day, and discover wonders that may be waiting for you.

REST.

I know the semester is getting closer to being over, so that means that as the weeks go by, the harder it will get. So please, don’t forget to rest and take days for yourself. So that when you return from this vacation, you can be stronger than ever to finish your academic year in the best way.

I hope that you can have the best spring break. Remember to rest, drink lots of water, eat well, and wear sunscreen. I want to remind you that you are getting closer to the goal. Do not give up!