As a fangirl and advocate for pop culture, this year many artists are announcing their albums and most anticipated world tours. Some of them have been on hiatus while others haven’t toured in a while. 2026 is a big year for everyone’s favorite artists. Can you believe it, BTS have reunited and just announced the name of their 5th album called Arirang. BlackPink are releasing the album titled Deadline on February 27th, the same date Bruno Mars is set to release The Romantic, his most anticipated 4th studio album and Harry Styles is releasing his 4th album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. T H A N K Y O U !

Harry just announced his album after a hiatus of at least 4 years. I can not emphasize how excited I am. I was just 18 years old and about to graduate high school, and now I am a 22-year-old undergraduate about to graduate again, this time from college. Time really does fly when you’re too busy, just doing life. Maybe what people say about 2026 being the new 2016 is true; these artists I once listened to when I was younger are still in my rotation.

The album is called Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally—tell me why it’s so him coded. It sounds exactly like something Harry would call it. Like I know that man is too British to give his 4th album a boring title, so he just went with “disco”, a key word that would help most people understand what the genre would be. Apart from releasing the title and cover of the album, he also updated his shop, adding vinyls, CDs, tapes, and merch just way too far in advance for people to pre-order.

I fear this album will bring many fans together and possibly strangers, too. This album is just such a reminder that, despite the hardships we have to face, life is good. It is a reality check for those who live life a little too tight and hurried and a reminder to slow down and go at a calming pace. Also in January 20, 2026, Harry decided to brighten our precious day by announcing a single called “Aperture,” releasing this Friday, January 23.

In January 22, 2026, Styles announced his world tour with 54 dates called Together Together, along with some special guests too: Amsterdam will be having Robyn, London will be having Shania Twain, Sao Paulo will be having FCUKERS, Mexico City will be having Jorja Smith, New York City will be having Jamie XX, Melbourne will be having Foushee and Baby J, Sydney will be having Skye Newman and Baby J. Many Harries reacted quite confused by the way that Harry decided to make a comeback where people will have to fight for their life for a ticket. The USA will have 30 nights in Madison Square Garden as a residency, and considering that there will be no stops for California nor Florida, it looks like the USA will be having a field day fighting over tickets. Also, Styles didn’t add enough European dates, only London in Wembley Stadium.

On Thursday 22, Harry officially released his candidate single for his upcoming album. “Aperture” is truly a masterpiece; it is a work of house music with some elements of techno. In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Harry revealed that the single was actually the last track recorded and stated that it is a joyous, quietly radical track made for hugging strangers on a dancefloor. That same day, Harry teased the tracklist for the album containing 12 tracks, with the order being:

Aperture American Girls Ready, Steady, Go! Are You Listening Yet? Taste Back The Waiting Game Season 2 Weight Loss Coming Up Roses Pop Dance No More Paint By Numbers Carla’s Song

Harry Styles’ return isn’t just a comeback, it’s a reminder that growth doesn’t erase who we once were, it adds layers. Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally feels like an invitation to pause, dance, and feel without rushing to the next moment. From the joy of “Aperture” to the anticipation of a tour that brings strangers together, knowing we’re going through a hard time. Harry once again proves that his music exists beyond charts and numbers; it lives in shared emotions, late night listens, and crowded dance floors. In a world that constantly demands speed, Harry shows us the beauty of slowing down, of kissing, dancing, and living all the time… and occasionally letting disco take over.