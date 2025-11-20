From a Small Business to Being Worth a Billion: Rhode Skin.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In just a few short years, Rhode Skin has transformed from a passion project into one of the most talked-about and influential beauty brands of the moment. Founded in 2022 by model and entrepreneur Hailey Bieber, the brand’s journey from launch to (finally !) international success reflects not only clever branding and clean aesthetics but also a genuine connection with modern skincare consumers. In 2019, Hailey was already hinting at her new plan, which was to start a beauty brand, and so she did. Later that year, she filed a trademark for Bieber Beauty, but it was unsuccessful because her husband, Justin Bieber, had already filed for a trademark in 2010. Two years later, Hailey filed for Rhode and got accepted with the intention of creating a unique line that included skincare, makeup, hair products, fragrance, and more. So, consumers, this marks the beginning of a new era for Rhode Skin. She created the line to make affordable makeup available, as Hailey had been trying and reviewing other products on the market that were too expensive. In order to prevent people from purchasing costly products, she decided to take the lead in the skincare industry.

Miss Rhode began leaving hints in early 2020 about her new project, which was a game-changer in the skincare industry. Its Instagram posts became a concept of minimalist theme and clean girl aesthetic. Rhode finally launched in 2022 with skincare products, including Peptide Glazing Fluid, Barrier Restore Cream, and Peptide Lip Treatment. Within 11 days of launching, Rhode had already achieved $10 million in sales. Rhode’s marketing strategy played a significant role in her brand’s success, helping it achieve popularity and substantial gains. The company’s impact was largely organicly driven by social media, influencer partnerships, and word-of-mouth referrals.

The brand’s products became the center of attention due to their minimalist packaging and helpful ingredients, including peptides, shea butter, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and other beneficial components. These ingredients benefit the skin by hydrating, moisturizing, and softening skin, making the skin look plump. Hailey gradually expanded her brand, offering consumers a broader range of options beyond lotions and moisturizers. She developed one of her current popular products: Peptide Lip Tint, Pocket Blush, and Peptide Lip Shape. The addition of more products, aside from being skincare, made it even more attractive. The pocket blush was a totally different invention from others, and that was its purpose, as well as its convenience for pocket size (or simply on the go). As for her other products, they are meant to capture the attention of people who want to experiment with makeup for the first time but don’t know where to start.

Rhode started as a brand focused mainly on skincare, slowly growing into one of the most successful brands in the world. It is also one of the most recognizable due to its remarkable and unique product names. The company may have only a few products on the market, but with those few products, Rhode Skin has reached a $1 billion valuation. All thanks to Rhode being acquired, in May 2025, by the cosmetics brand e.l.f. Cosmetics in a deal that consists of $800 million in cash and stock, with an additional $200 million based on future sales. The brand made its way into the world of Sephora, making it much easier for consumers to purchase its products. Before acquiring Rhode, e.l.f. had relied solely on sales from its online website. The partnership with Sephora not only expanded Rhode’s accessibility but also marked a significant milestone in its journey from a digital-first brand to a mainstream beauty powerhouse. This move allowed Rhode to reach new audiences who prefer in-store experiences and to compete directly with other leading skincare brands. As a result, the brand’s visibility and credibility within the beauty industry grew stronger than ever.

Rhode Skin’s rise from a small passion project to a billion-dollar beauty empire is a true reflection of Hailey Bieber’s vision, authenticity, and understanding of modern consumers. What began as a simple idea (to make high-quality skincare accessible and effective) has evolved into a global movement that champions simplicity, confidence, and self-care. With its expansion into Sephora and acquisition by e.l.f., Rhode has secured its place among the top beauty brands of the decade. As the brand continues to grow, it’s clear that Hailey’s commitment to innovation and inclusivity will keep Rhode shining for the next few years.