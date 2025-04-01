The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Misinformation is everywhere, hiding in plain sight on all of our social media feeds. Now, even more than ever, with the dreadful political climate as it is. Let it be TikTok, Facebook, or X (formerly known as Twitter), no app is safe from the spread of false information. So how do we distinguish between real and fake?

Objective and Subjective Statements

According to Poynter, the first step to fact-checking is identifying if the statement is objective or subjective. Meaning, objective statements have facts that can be verified, such as names, dates, places, and data, while subjective statements are purely based on a person’s beliefs. For a statement to be eligible for fact-checking, it must contain at least one fact that can be objectively verified.

Sources

After you have identified if it’s a subjective or objective statement, the next step is to evaluate its credibility. Ask yourself three crucial questions: Who is behind the information? What is the evidence? What do other sources say?

Start by analyzing the source. In a world where anyone can say anything on the internet, it’s important to assess the credibility of both the author and the original source. A quick search on this will let us know whether the information comes from a reputable outlet. Ask yourself, “Is this person or organization trustworthy? Do they have the relevant credentials?”

Cross-referencing other sources also helps verify accuracy. If only one source is making a claim — especially if it’s a major or controversial topic — the chances of it being misinformation increase exponentially. Look for a consensus; reliable information is often backed by multiple trustworthy sources.

Ask the Experts

When in doubt, you can always use fact-checking websites to corroborate. Some great websites are:

Politifact: Owned by the nonprofit Poynter Institute, this website covers statements from TV and social media and takes readers’ suggestions for statements to fact-check.

Fact-Checking.org: Aims to reduce the level of deception and confusion in U.S. politics by monitoring the factual accuracy of statements from major U.S. political players.

Allsides: Displays current news stories from the Left, Center, and Right of the political spectrum, so readers can get a fuller picture of everything going on. It also contains a bias checker that can estimate the bias of any news article on demand.