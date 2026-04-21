Earth Day Reminder: The Cost of Trend Activism

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Remember this? Wrists covered in scrunchies and Pura Vida bracelets, puka shell necklaces, Mario Badescu facial spray, and an odd whisper in the wind that seems to say “sksksksk”? Every social media platform was inundated with pictures veiled by a warm, analog-style filter that aimed to mimic film. It was quite the era, an online trend that has so soon become nostalgic for many.

vsco girls: when Sustainability goes mainstream

Seven years ago, the VSCO girl phenomenon reached its peak. Many things may be criticized of the trend, but one positive aspect of it was the undeniable environmental impact. The internet subculture raised awareness for environmental protection and the damaging effects of single-use plastics. In response to this, many teenage girls switched from disposable service ware, such as plastic water bottles and straws, to their reusable counterparts: Hydro Flasks and metal straws. VSCO girls also preached animal preservation, focusing specifically on “saving the turtles.” They brought caring about the planet into the mainstream, with some going as far as participating in climate strikes and school walkouts.

Unfortunately, due to the cyclical nature of trends and the ever-demanding algorithm, the movement so quickly became a thing of the past. What might’ve seemed like the beginning of a more conscientious movement, revealed itself to be just like any other online craze—deeply rooted in consumerism. Their fervent advocacy was quickly forgotten, being left to collect dust alongside their Birkenstocks and Kanken backpacks.

As someone who tries to appreciate the Earth and its gifts, it’s disheartening to see the promotion of sustainable living reduced to just another fad. The neglect of the message is especially regrettable today, April 22nd, International Earth Day.

What is Earth Day?

Celina Timmerman / Her Campus

Held for the first time in 1970, Earth Day is a worldwide annual celebration dedicated to demonstrating support for environmental conservation. People all over the globe gather to draw attention to issues such as pollution, deforestation, climate change, and endangered species. It’s a time for learning about our planet and remembering the importance of protecting its health.

Some activities carried out during the day that demonstrate regard for the Earth are:

Exploring local trails or nature reserves.

Shopping locally—bonus points for thrifting!

Starting a home garden.

Picking up litter in your neighborhood.

Supporting pollinators—creating a home for bees and other pollinators.

From Aesthetics to Action: The Hard Part of ENVIRONMENTALISM

After reflecting on all these activities and ideas, I’ve often felt overwhelmed. Rather than a list of suggestions, they feel like demands. Here’s a handful of things you don’t do. It’s especially mentally exhausting when you think about all the problems in the world. The extinction and endangerment of species, mass deforestation, and plastic pollution in our oceans—just to name a few. Maybe it’s silly or selfish, but the constant negativity was what turned me off Environmental Education.

Now, I realize discomfort is a small price to pay. Part of ecological preservation involves facing problems head-on; you cannot claim to be helping solve a problem if you do not know its root cause and intricacies. I believe this was the same disconnect of the VSCO trend followers. They love the aesthetic, the idea of saving the Earth, but aren’t willing to commit to the cause through education and advocacy. Caring about our planet shouldn’t be just another characteristic of some internet frenzy, thrown away immediately after it’s no longer popular or “cool.” Nor should it be a one day thing; an April 22nd exclusive concern.

All that said, I don’t fancy myself above anyone—I also fall for trends and believe they prey on a young person’s search for a sense of belonging. However, I am willing to learn and grow to become a better environmentalist—to make even the smallest dent of a difference.

Our whole lives are spent living on planet Earth, and we should all worry about its well-being every step of the way.