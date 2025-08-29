Death Becomes Her: The Current Must-Watch on Broadway

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“I have a secret you would die for.” Michelle Williams, “If You Want Perfection”, Death Becomes Her

As of late, Broadway has begun incorporating musical adaptations of famous movies. Examples include The Lion King, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, and the most recent, Death Becomes Her (DBH). The DBH movie premiered in 1992, starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn as the leads. The current musical brings back the spookiness the movie offered in a package wrapped in gorgeous design, clever plot lines, and astonishing musical pieces. DBH on Broadway stars musical theater icons Megan Hilty (famously known for her roles in Wicked and Smash), Jennifer Simard (Company, Disaster!), Christopher Sieber (Shrek, Company), and Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child, Chicago). However, what makes it the current must-watch on Broadway? Simple: it’s costumes, comedy, reality checks, and iconic numbers!

When we sit down to watch a movie or a musical, one of the first things we notice is its appearance. DBH is no different. Led by Tony winner for Best Costume Design, Paul Tazewell, the musical blends “medieval grandeur” with a late-1940s aesthetic to create the stunning looks seen on stage. An example is the mesmerizing black and purple gown Viola (Williams) wears for the opening number. Throughout the musical, both the leads and ensemble dress in gorgeous costumes that catch the eye of anyone who sits in the theater.

DBH is classified as a musical comedy, and it sure is clever and hilarious! The main characters, Madeline (Hilty) and Helen (Simard), are the definition of frenemies. Sarcasm and wit stand out in their conversations, making it impossible not to laugh. The comedy doesn’t stop there. The interactions between all the characters, the body language, and even some dance numbers give the show the right to be called a musical comedy. The jokes have their innuendos, making it a funny watch for college students and adults. It is not overdone, making it an absolutely refreshing watch.

DBH checks all the boxes when it comes to what a musical should be. Every number on the show is unforgettable on its own, from the opening number “If You Want Perfection” to the first time the three main leads interact together in “Tell Me, Ernest”, and even the turning point in “Alive Forever”. DBH is a well-rounded musical. With its amazing costumes and brilliant lines, every number is extremely well-done, making it an iconic musical.

“Whoopsie, did I just say “come”twice?” Jennifer Simard, “Tell Me, Ernest-reprise”, DBH

The musical discusses topics that are very real in our times. It talks about the beauty standards that women are subjected to in the present day. Madeline (Hilty) is an actor entering a time in her career where wrinkles are starting to show, and that scares her. Helen (Simard) has always lived in the shadow of her “beautiful” friend, so she definitely expresses that insecurity within her lines and actions. Therefore, young women should watch and analyze this musical because it speaks a truth that is not often mentioned: beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and the beholder should always be oneself.

It is no secret that Broadway has its hits and misses. Nevertheless, DBH has proved to be a sensation that will shake the foundation of everyone who listens to it. Whether you watch the musical, listen to the cast album, or watch the 30-second reels on Instagram, there is no denying that DBH is eye-catching and a fresh piece of theater. If you have the time, sit down and listen to the songs in the show. Every second spent listening to DBH is worth it.