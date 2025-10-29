Cups, Conversations, and Connection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anyone who knows me well knows I love coffee like, absolutely #coffeeismylife type of love. I can drink it hot, iced, or frozen. My favorite is a simple latte with no sugar, but when I’m feeling extra, an iced caramel coffee always hits the sweet spot.

What people don’t always understand is that my love for coffee isn’t just about the taste. It’s not only about trying different roasts, local or from my travels. For me, it’s also about the people I’ve met and the moments I’ve shared along the way. Coffee is more than just buying a cup to go; once you visit your favorite spot, especially with a friend, family member, or even someone new, that’s when the magic happens. Coffee has power. In those conversations, you share life updates, get congratulated on something you’ve been working toward, or open up about something new in your life.

For me, coffee is more than sipping. Within each sip, I hear my best friend telling me about her crazy week. Heading to my favorite spots feels like stepping into a little piece of home, whether I’m catching up on life or helping a friend with work.

The comfort of coffee

There are also weeks when the coffee isn’t paired with good news. Instead, it’s about simply being fortunate enough to share a cup with a friend, to sit in sadness together while still holding onto the comfort of coffee. Coffee is there when you’re studying for an important exam or pushing through a stressful “hell week.”

At one point, even working in a coffee shop was therapeutic for me, despite the rush. In fact, I enjoyed the rush; it made the shifts go by faster. It was also therapeutic because of the regular customers. In one day, you’d hear so many different perspectives: someone struggling to pass a class, someone heartbroken, someone rewarding themselves after a run, or even someone who unexpectedly became a friend. And sometimes, even from the clients you least expected, you’d discover something you never knew you needed. Maybe it was a friendship, maybe a bond that strengthened, or perhaps even someone you’d end up calling a regular coffee date.

The Power of Coffee: Slowing Down Lives & Building Bonds

Life as a whole is a rollercoaster, a cliché I’ve been told since I was young (thank you, Titi Joanne). But during the whirlwind of life, through transition phases and moments of change, there has always been coffee. Thanks to coffee, I’ve met beautiful people who became part of my life, and I’ve also seen how it gives others the confidence to share their stories. I find it comforting that sometimes people simply want someone to talk to, and coffee creates that space.

When someone shares their rollercoaster of a life with you, especially when you’ve just met them that same day, it’s something truly special. Imagine this: she sits next to you, incredibly kind and welcoming, and you’re amazed at how genuine people can be from the very first moment you meet them. She opens up about her recent life changes, about what the dating world has been like, and how she’s currently working on herself emotionally, mentally, and physically. And then you realize that her favorite coffee shop, the place where she feels most at home, is the same place that feels like home to you, too. It’s crazy how you can connect with someone like that in what feels like your space. That’s what amazes me—and that’s what makes coffee so powerful.

Usually, you get coffee with a friend, and instead of being shocked, you’re simply amazed by how much can happen in just one week. I’ve been reminiscing about all the coffee dates I’ve had with my best friend, who is like a sister and who recently moved away. It’s been bittersweet: bitter because she no longer lives here, and even more so because our coffee catch-ups just aren’t the same anymore

Although it’s unfortunate, it’s just one of those normal life circumstances that doesn’t take away the blissful memories we created or the many more we still have to make over coffee. No matter what town we were in, whether the place was old or new, as long as we had each other and two mugs, we were home. We were there for each other through every emotion — relaxed, angry, sad, or celebratory. We’ve been through every phase you could imagine, and coffee was always part of it.

Coffee doesn’t just provide energy. It brings me joy, peace, and moments of connection. It’s my time to catch up, to reflect, and to be present. Coffee, for me, is truly so much more than a drink.

some of my favorite places: